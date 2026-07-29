

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) on Wednesday reported an increase in profit for the second quarter, while funds from operations declined.



The apartment REIT updated its full-year 2026 guidance, lowering its earnings outlook while maintaining the midpoint of its Core FFO forecast.



Second-quarter net income available to common shareholders increased to $120.8 million or $1.04 per share from $107.2 million or $0.92 per share a year earlier.



Funds from operations (FFO) per share declined to $2.10 from $2.19, while Core FFO per share decreased to $2.08 from $2.15.



Rental and other property revenue increased to $555.1 million from $549.9 million.



For full-year 2026, MAA lowered its earnings per share guidance to a range of $3.96 to $4.20 from its prior forecast of $4.18 to $4.50. The company narrowed its Core FFO guidance to $8.41 to $8.65 per share from $8.37 to $8.69 previously, leaving the midpoint unchanged at $8.53.



MAA expects third-quarter Core FFO of $2.04 to $2.16 per share.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News