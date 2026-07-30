

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $844.2 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $530.7 million, or $0.43 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Kinross Gold Corp reported adjusted earnings of $847.8 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 29.5% to $2.238 billion from $1.728 billion last year.



Kinross Gold Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $844.2 Mln. vs. $530.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.71 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue: $2.238 Bln vs. $1.728 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News