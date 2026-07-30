

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Renault (RNT.L, RNSDF.PK, RNSDY.PK, RNO.PA, RNL.DE), a major French automaker, reported a net profit for the first half of fiscal 2026, helped by increased revenue and decreased expenses.



For the six-month period, the company reported a net income, Group share, of EUR 705 million, compared with a net loss of EUR 11.185 billion in the same period last year. Last year's net loss was due to a one-time loss of EUR 9.315 billion on its stake in Nissan and a negative contribution of EUR 2.331 billion from Nissan.



Net Income, Group share, adjusted from Nissan impact surged to EUR 705 million from EUR 461 million a year ago.



Operating income stood at EUR 1.126 billion as against an operating loss of EUR 8.404 billion in the previous year. Other operating income and expenses narrowed to negative EUR 441 million from negative EUR 10.057 billion, in the previous year.



Operating margin was EUR 1.567 billion, 5.2% of revenue, less than EUR 1.653 billion, 6% of revenue.



The Group generated revenue of EUR 30.252 billion, up from EUR 27.640 billion in the previous year. Automotive business generated revenue of EUR 26.806 billion, up 9.3% from last year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Renault has reaffirmed its operating margin guidance of around 5.5% of the Group revenue. In addition, the automaker noted: 'The Group continues to implement measures to mitigate the impact of the Middle East crisis on raw materials, energy, and logistics costs.'



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