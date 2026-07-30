

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Klepierre SA (KPR.F), a real estate company reported higher net income in the first half of 2026, driven mainly by higher rental income generated in that period. Furthermore, the company raised its guidance for the full year of 2026.



Net income attributable to the owners of the parent company rose to 684.7 million euros, from 617.6 million euros in the same half last year. Earnings per share for the period went up to 2.39 euros, from 2.15 euros previous year.



EBITDA for the period increased by 4.8 percent to 530.8 million euros, from 506.5 million euros in the same half previous year.



Net rental income climbed to 571.9 million euros, from 547.6 million euros a year ago.



Net asset value or NAV went up by 5.3 percent to 37.8 euros, from 34.3 euros in the prior year.



Furthermore, given the continued organic growth in the first half of 2026, the company raised its full year EBITDA guidance for 2026 to at least 1.15 billion euros from 1.13 billion euros expected earlier.



On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the shares closed Wednesday's trading 0.20 percent higher at 39.14 euros.



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