

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Syensqo SA (SYENS.BR), a Belgian specialty chemicals company, Thursday said that its second quarter sales rose 4 percent from last year, helped by growth in Materials and Composite Materials divisions. The company also updated its fiscal 2026 underlying EBITDA outlook.



The company posted second quarter net sales of 1.55 billion euros, higher than the 1.49 billion euros in the same period last year. On an organic basis, net sales climbed 4.7 percent. Gross profit for the three months rose 7.1 percent to 528 million euros from 493 million euros a year ago.



According to Syensqo, underlying EBITDA for the period fell 6.1 percent to 311 million euros from 331 million euros in the previous-year quarter. Underlying EBITDA margin fell to 20.0 percent from 21.1 percent last year.



Looking ahead, the company updated its fiscal 2026 underlying EBITDA to at least 1.1 billion euros from the earlier outlook of approximately 1.1 billion euros.



On the Brussels Exchange, SYENS.BR ended Wednesday's trading at 71.45 euros, down 0.10 euros or 0.14 percent.



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