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WKN: A2DP4W | ISIN: SE0009607252 | Ticker-Symbol: 2E9
Frankfurt
30.07.26 | 08:06
0,095 Euro
+2,80 % +0,003
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVACC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERVACC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0970,13910:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2026 08:30 Uhr
69 Leser
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Intervacc AB: Intervacc submits Type II variation to EMA seeking 12-month duration of immunity for Strangvac

Intervacc AB (publ) today announces that it has submitted a Type II variation application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for Strangvac, the company's innovative vaccine against strangles in horses. The application seeks to extend the stated duration of immunity to 12 months, supported by data demonstrating that correlates of protection persist for 12 months following completion of the primary vaccination course.

Strangles, a potentially lethal infection caused by Streptococcus equi, is the most frequently diagnosed infectious disease of horses worldwide. Strangvac, a unique recombinant protein vaccine, has been successfully used for protection against disease. Based on the data package submitted with the original marketing authorization application, the product information specifies a duration of immunity of only two months.

Demonstrating correlates of protection

By demonstrating an immune response with antibody titers that are protective in challenge studies, a correlate of protection has been established. Following the immune response in vaccinated horses over time shows that these protective antibody levels are sustained for 12 months. Thus, Strangvac has a 12-month duration of immunity and protection. This study was recently published in a peer-reviewed journal (Paillot R & al, Vaccines 2026, 14, 533) that now constitutes the basis for the variation.

"If approved, a 12-month duration of immunity would make vaccination significantly more convenient, as revaccination against strangles could be coordinated with routine influenza vaccination. This would be a major advantage for horse owners," says Carl-Johan Dalsgaard, CEO of Intervacc.

For more information please contact:

Carl-Johan Dalsgaard, CEO

Phone: +46 (0)8 120 10 600

E-mail: carl-johan.dalsgaard@intervacc.se

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on July 30, 2026 at 08.30 CET.

About Strangvac

Strangvac is a vaccine against the severe disease equine strangles. The vaccine is approved for sales and marketing in the EU as well as the UK, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein, and has been launched in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, the UK, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Poland, Slovenia and Italy.

About Intervacc

Intervacc AB is an animal health group that develops vaccines for animals. The company's vaccines and vaccine candidates are based on many years of research at the Karolinska Institute and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences. The Intervacc share (Nasdaq: IVACC) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, visit intervacc.se

Contact information for Certified Adviser

Eminova Fondkommission AB

E-mail: adviser@eminova.se, Phone: +46 (0)8 - 684 211 10

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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