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WKN: A0DM94 | ISIN: CA4969024047 | Ticker-Symbol: KIN2
Tradegate
30.07.26 | 10:35
20,590 Euro
+1,48 % +0,300
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
DAXglobal Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,30020,59010:39
20,30020,59010:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2026 23:06 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Kinross Gold Corporation: Kinross declares quarterly dividend

TORONTO, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC) (the "Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of US$0.04 per common share for the second quarter of 2026.

The dividend is payable on September 3, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2026. This dividend qualifies as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes while dividends paid to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC).

Media Contact
Samantha Sheffield
Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-365-3034
Samantha.Sheffield@Kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
David Shaver
Executive Vice-President, Investor Relations & Communications
phone: 416-365-2854
InvestorRelations@Kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
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Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

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