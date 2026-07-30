

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - Accor SA (AC.PA), a France-based hospitality company, on Thursday reported lower first-half profit, primarily due to higher non-recurring expenses.



Net profit, Group share, declined to €114 million or €0.33 per share in the first half of 2026 from €233 million or €0.80 per share a year earlier.



The company recorded €113 million in non-recurring expenses, compared with an income of €2 million a year earlier. The 2026 non-recurring items included a €44 million valuation adjustment, mainly related to the time value of the earn-out expected from the disposal of the Essendi stake, and €37 million in restructuring costs, primarily in Europe, related to the evolution of the company's business model.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted net profit, group share, edged down to €231 million from €240 million, while adjusted earnings per share were unchanged at €0.83.



Recurring EBITDA rose to €563 million from €552 million.



Operating profit declined to €294 million from €399 million a year earlier.



Revenue increased to €2.760 billion from €2.745 billion in the prio-year period.



For the first half, RevPAR grew 2.2%.



For fiscal 2026, Accor expects RevPAR growth of 2% to 2.5%, network growth of around 3.5%, and recurring EBITDA in the range of €1.260 billion to €1.285 billion, based on an expected negative foreign exchange impact of €10 million.



In Paris, Accor shares were trading at €47.29, up 0.13%.



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