Arco Vara: Interim Report For The Second Quarter Of 2026 (unaudited)

GROUP CEO'S REVIEW

Rait Riim, CEO and Member of the Management Board of Arco Vara AS:

"The second quarter of 2026 marked my first full quarter as the Chief Executive Officer of Arco Vara. Thanks to more than 20 years of experience in the real estate sector, my transition into the role has been both smooth and efficient.

During the quarter, Arco Vara focused on three key priorities:

the successful completion of the ongoing development projects at Soodi and Spordi;

preparations for the construction of the Lutheri Quarter and Arcojärve residential developments; and

the implementation of the Company's new long-term growth strategy.





Starting with the latter, the Supervisory Board approved the new strategy developed by our management team, with the diversification of Arco Vara's product portfolio at its core. The development of comprehensive residential communities will remain the Company's primary business focus. However, we intend to complement this by developing townhouses, detached houses and residential building plots. Over the longer term, we also see opportunities in the development of build-to-rent residential properties and commercial buildings. In addition, we aim to offer products across different price segments and locations in order to better respond to market demand. Our strategic objective is to deliver at least 150 new homes to customers each year.

Our development projects on Spordi Street in the Kristiine district of Tallinn and on Iili Street (formerly Soodi Street) in the Kodulahe residential quarter in Haabersti are progressing according to schedule. Completion of both developments is expected in November-December 2026. During the second quarter, we sold 19 new homes, representing one of Arco Vara's strongest quarterly sales performances in recent years.

Preparatory work for our next major development projects - Lutheri Quarter and Arcojärve - is also progressing as planned. Although valid building permits already cover a substantial part of the Lutheri Quarter development, detailed technical construction designs must be completed before construction can commence. As a result, the second quarter was largely dedicated to design work. We expect construction at Lutheri Quarter to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The detailed spatial planning process for Arcojärve has entered its final stage. Following the adoption of the detailed spatial plan, amendments arising from the public consultation process have been incorporated, and we expect the plan to be formally approved in the coming months. The construction designs for the first buildings have already been completed and will be submitted for building permits once the detailed spatial plan is approved. Our objective is to commence construction of the Arcojärve development during the first half of 2027.

The market for new residential developments in Tallinn remains highly competitive. During the second quarter of 2026, approximately 3,200-3,300 new apartments were available across 106 development projects, representing an increase of around 12% compared with a year earlier. The supply of new apartments continues to grow at a moderate pace.

A total of 325 new apartments were sold in Tallinn during the second quarter of 2026, representing a 13% decrease compared with 373 apartments sold during the corresponding period of the previous year. Although sales volumes declined temporarily during the quarter, the longer-term trend continues to indicate gradual and stable market growth. Against this highly competitive backdrop, I am particularly pleased that Arco Vara achieved one of its strongest quarterly sales performances in recent years.

The average asking price of new apartments in Tallinn reached EUR 5,329 per square metre during the second quarter of 2026, increasing by 5.6% year-on-year. Across Tallinn's districts, average asking prices ranged from approximately EUR 4,050 per square metre in Haabersti to EUR 6,740 per square metre in Pirita, with prices continuing to show an upward trend.

The continued increase in asking prices despite higher market supply is primarily driven by rising development costs. In addition to general inflation, increasingly stringent regulatory requirements are also contributing to higher construction costs. For example, apartment buildings for which construction commences after 1 July 2026 must include civil protection shelters. According to various estimates, this requirement is expected to increase construction costs and may raise the final selling prices of new apartments by approximately 2-8%.

Arco Vara's second-quarter loss reflects the inherently cyclical nature of the real estate development business. During the active construction phase of development projects, costs are recognised as incurred, whereas revenue and profit are generated primarily upon project completion and the handover of completed homes to customers.

As the completion of the Spordi Street and Kodulahe Soodi developments is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026, we expect a significant increase in revenue and a substantial improvement in profitability towards the end of the year. Accordingly, we expect both the fourth quarter and the 2026 financial year as a whole to be profitable for Arco Vara.

Overall, Arco Vara is well positioned to take the next important step in both growth and profitability. Our existing land bank provides a strong foundation for developing integrated residential communities, while expanding the portfolio with smaller and more diverse projects will strengthen business diversification and reduce dependence on the development cycle of individual large-scale projects.

The implementation of strategic changes takes time, and their benefits will not materialise overnight. At the same time, it is important to recognise the cyclical nature of the real estate development business. Arco Vara's development portfolio has now reached a stage where the majority of projects are either under active preparation or construction. By the nature of our business model, revenue and profit are realised primarily upon project completion and the handover of homes to customers. Consequently, next year's financial performance will largely depend on the sale of completed inventory, while the financial contribution from projects currently entering construction will be recognised only upon their completion. I am confident that the successful implementation of our new strategy and the launch of new development projects will begin to generate tangible benefits over the next two to three years, creating a solid foundation for Arco Vara's long-term, sustainable growth."

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

The Group's revenue for the first six months of 2026 amounted to EUR 4,319 thousand, representing an increase of EUR 1,226 thousand compared with the first six months of 2025.

For the first six months of 2026, the Group reported an operating loss (EBIT) of EUR 1,205 thousand and a net loss of EUR 1,154 thousand. In the first six months of 2025, the Group generated an operating profit of EUR 265 thousand and a net loss of EUR 43 thousand.

During the second quarter of 2026, the Group sold 19 apartments in its development projects, of which 16 were sold under preliminary sale and purchase agreements and 3 under real right contracts. By comparison, in the second quarter of 2025, the Group sold 6 apartments, of which 1 was sold under a preliminary sale and purchase agreement and 5 under real right contracts.

As of 30 June 2026, the Group had 65 apartments and 1 commercial unit available for sale across its development projects. As of 30 June 2025, the Group had 19 completed apartments and 1 commercial unit in inventory.

As of the end of the first half of 2026, the Group's net debt amounted to EUR 45,218 thousand, an increase of EUR 11,957 thousand compared with the end of the corresponding period of the previous year. The increase in net debt was primarily attributable to the utilisation of development loans to finance the construction of the Group's ongoing real estate development projects. As of 30 June 2026, the weighted average interest rate on the Group's interest-bearing liabilities was 8.77%.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

In thousands of euros 6M 2026 6M 2025 Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Revenue from sale of own real estate 4,064 2,853 3,794 1,264 Revenue from rendering of services 255 240 135 123 Total revenue 4,319 3,093 3,929 1,387 Cost of sales -4,039 -2,069 -3,714 -961 Gross profit 280 1,025 215 426 Other income 90 1 2 0 Marketing and distribution expenses -219 -193 -95 -125 Administrative expenses -1,035 -562 -595 -293 Other expenses -321 -4 -249 -4 Operating profit -1,205 265 -721 5 Finance income and costs 202 0 213 0 Interest income and costs -151 -295 -66 -152 Profit/ loss before tax -1,154 -30 -575 -147 Income tax 0 -13 0 0 Net profit/ loss for the period -1,154 -43 -575 -146 attributable to owners of the parent -1,129 -43 -550 -146 attributable to non-controlling interests -25 0 -25 0

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

In thousands of euros 30 June 2026 31 December 2025 Cash and cash equivalents 2,070 2,784 Receivables and prepayments 1,381 6,420 Inventories 83,275 74,127 Total current assets 86,726 83,331 Receivables and prepayments 18 18 Investment property 2,296 2,296 Property, plant and equipment 521 551 Intangible assets 31 41 Total non-current assets 2,866 2,905 TOTAL ASSETS 89,591 86,236 Loans and borrowings 4,070 4,180 Payables and deferred income 4,171 8,560 Warranty provisions 270 347 Total current liabilities 8,511 13,087 Loans and borrowings 43,218 36,283 Payables and deferred income 453 503 Total non-current liabilities 43,671 36,786 TOTAL LIABILITIES 52,182 49,873 Share capital 12,158 12,158 Share premium 16,399 16,399 Statutory capital reserve 2,011 2,011 Other reserves 51 28 Retained earnings 5,767 6,593 Total Comprehensive Income for the Reporting Period -1,154 -826 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 35,232 36,363 Non-controlling interest 2,177 0 TOTAL EQUITY 37,409 36,363 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 89,591 86,236

Darja Bolshakova

CFO

Arco Vara AS

www.arcovara.com