

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Prysmian S.p.A. (PRY.MI, PRYMY), an Italian specialist in electrical cables production, on Thursday posted a rise in earnings and revenue for the first half of fiscal 2026, reflecting an excellent performance across the business.



For the six-month period, the company reported a net income of EUR 569 million, or EUR 1.86 per share, higher than EUR 424 million, or EUR 1.46 per share, in the same period last year. Operating income was EUR 906 million as against EUR 741 million in the previous year. Total Revenue and income stood at EUR 11.640 billion, higher than EUR 9.954 billion a year ago.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company has revised up its outlook and now expects adjusted EBITDA of EUR 2.800 billion to EUR 2.900 billion, compared with the earlier guidance of EUR 2.625 billion to EUR 2.775 billion. For fiscal 2025, Prysmian had reported adjusted EBITDA of EUR 2.398 billion.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News