

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSEG.L) said on Thursday that its pre-tax profit was up 29 percent in the first half of the year, helped by higher total income. Looking ahead, the company lifts its outlook for fiscal 2026.



On the LSE, LSEG.L is down 2.6 percent on Thursday's trading at 8,988.00 pence.



In the first half of 2026, the financial infrastructure and data provider's pre-tax profit, on a reported basis, rose 29.0 percent to 1.28 billion pounds from 991 million pounds in the same period last year.



Basic earnings per share also climbed to 163.8 pence from 122.7 pence a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 244.9 pence, up from 208.9 pence in the corresponding period a year ago.



On a reported basis, EBITDA rose 16.7 percent to 2.52 billion pounds from 2.16 billion pounds recorded in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA came in at 2.53 billion pounds, compared to 2.22 billion pounds last year.



Reported operating profit surged 34.6 percent to 1.43 billion pounds from 1.06 billion pounds in the same period of fiscal 2025. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was 2.01 billion pounds in the first half of the year, compared to 1.73 billion pounds in the previous year.



According to London Stock Exchange Group, total income, incl. recoveries, rose 6.7 percent to 4.99 billion pounds from 4.67 billion pounds a year ago.



Looking ahead, the company lifted its organic constant currency growth in total income, excl. recoveries to 7.0 percent to 7.5 percent, from the earlier guidance of 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent.



The constant currency EBITDA margin guidance was raised from +80-100 bps to around 100 bps, the London Stock Exchange Group added.



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