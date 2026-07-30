

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Konami Group Corporation (KONMY, 9766.T) a Japanese entertainment company, on Thursday reported a rise in earnings and revenue for the first quarter, helped by a continued moderate recovery in the domestic economy, supported by improved employment and income conditions. In addition, the company has reaffirmed its annual guidance.



For the three-month period to June 30, the Group reported net income of ¥32.574 billion, or ¥240.30 per share, higher than ¥19.834 billion, or ¥146.32 per share in the same period last year.



Operating income stood at ¥45.285 billion as against the prior year's ¥27.732 billion. Revenue was ¥129.524 billion, up from ¥96.964 billion in the previous year. Revenue from Digital Entertainment business moved up to ¥100.083 billion from last year's ¥73.315 billion.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, 2027 (the full year), Konami continues to expect net earnings of ¥101 billion, up 1% from last year. Income per basic share is still anticipated to be at ¥ 745.08. The Group continues to project revenue of ¥505 billion, up 2.3% from the previous year.



For the full year, the Japanese company still intends to pay a total dividend of ¥224 per share, higher than last year's ¥221.50 per share.



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