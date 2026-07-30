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WKN: 860804 | ISIN: FR0000120966 | Ticker-Symbol: BIF
Stuttgart
30.07.26 | 12:51
67,70 Euro
+8,67 % +5,40
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BIC SA Chart 1 Jahr
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67,8068,0013:13
67,7067,9013:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2026 12:18 Uhr
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Societe BIC: Remuneration of Corporate Officers

Remuneration of Corporate Officers
in accordance with the AFEP-MEDEF Code of Corporate Governance for listed companies

Clichy, France - July 30, 2026 - At its meeting held on July 29, 2026 under the chairmanship of Edouard Bich, the Board of Directors of Société BIC, acting on the recommendation of the Remuneration Committee, made the following decisions regarding the remuneration of Corporate Officers.

GRANT OF FREE SHARES WITH PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS

The Board of Directors decided to grant 29,072 free shares with performance conditions to Rob Versloot, Chief Executive Officer. These shares are granted under the 2026 Long Term Incentive Plan, with a grant date of July 29, 2026. On an exceptional basis, and solely for the 2026 Long Term Incentive Plan, the vesting period is 32 months, resulting in a vesting date of March 31, 2029, provided that both the presence and performance criteria are met.

The Board of Directors has defined the performance criteria of the Long-Term Incentive plan for 2026 as follows:

Performance CriteriaWeighting
3-Year compounded organic net sales growth rate 30%
3-Year growth rate of adjusted EPS25%
3-Year adjusted EBIT Margin20%
3-Year Cumulative Free Cash Flow generation15%
CSR - Circularity (5%) & Diversity (5%)10%

Each criterion will be assessed separately against a specific objective fixed by the Board of Directors.

Pursuant to the provisions of Articles L.22-10-34 II and L.22-10-8 of the Commercial Code, the Corporate Officers' compensation policy for 2026 (including the principle of the 2026 Long Term Incentive Plan) has been approved by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 20, 2026.

***

Contacts

Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
brice.paris@bicworld.com

Investor Relations
investors.info@bicworld.com



Apolline Celeyron
Global Communications Director
+33 6 13 63 44 43
apolline.celeyron@bicworld.com

Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

BIC 2026 Strategic UpdateSeptember 8, 2026
Third Quarter 2026 Net SalesOctober 28, 2026

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 11,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color, Cristal®, BIC Kids®, Lucky, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC's full range of products visit www.bic.com. Follow BIC on LinkedIn- Instagram- YouTube and TikTok


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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