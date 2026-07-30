Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 30-Jul-2026 / 11:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 27th July 2026 to Wednesday 29th July 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. Date of Ordinary Volume weighted Average Lowest price Highest price purchase shares Price Paid (GBp) paid (GBp) paid (GBp) purchased 27/07/26 30,000 620.4409 614.0 623.5 28/07/26 30,000 602.5273 597.0 609.5 29/07/26 18,929 602.9534 593.5 607.0

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,900,612 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,145,838.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of Transaction Trading Date Number of ordinary price (GBp) transaction (UK reference number venue shares purchased Time) 27/07/2026 906 623.50 09:01:34 00081950315TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 322 623.50 09:17:59 00081951219TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 483 623.50 09:17:59 00081951220TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 811 623.50 09:17:59 00081951221TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 928 623.50 09:17:59 00081951222TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 126 623.50 09:38:14 00081952305TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 936 623.50 09:49:37 00081952989TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 684 623.50 09:49:37 00081952990TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 33 620.50 10:26:52 00081954358TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 503 620.50 10:26:52 00081954359TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 859 621.50 10:29:18 00081954413TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 974 622.50 10:41:32 00081954616TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 108 623.00 10:41:32 00081954617TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 522 623.00 10:41:32 00081954618TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 123 623.00 10:41:32 00081954619TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 118 623.50 10:41:32 00081954620TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 927 623.50 12:20:14 00081958995TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 902 623.50 12:20:14 00081958996TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 974 623.50 12:20:14 00081958997TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 827 623.50 12:26:25 00081959235TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 852 623.50 12:27:25 00081959273TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 870 623.50 12:53:10 00081960189TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 934 622.00 13:09:26 00081960698TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 972 616.50 13:35:46 00081961624TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 48 616.50 13:47:23 00081961859TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 4 616.50 13:47:23 00081961860TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 1272 616.50 13:47:23 00081961861TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 3 616.50 13:48:32 00081961894TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 934 616.50 13:48:32 00081961895TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 555 618.00 13:53:52 00081962113TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 320 618.00 13:53:52 00081962114TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 849 616.50 14:21:53 00081963080TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 989 614.00 14:32:32 00081963625TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 2421 623.50 15:00:10 00081965469TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 913 622.00 15:00:10 00081965470TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 61 620.50 15:08:42 00081965839TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 206 620.50 15:08:42 00081965840TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 133 620.50 15:08:42 00081965841TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 961 619.50 15:09:21 00081965848TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 912 616.50 15:30:43 00081967258TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 811 615.00 15:41:31 00081967947TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 422 615.50 15:47:33 00081968251TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 242 615.50 15:47:33 00081968252TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 103 615.50 15:47:33 00081968253TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 30 615.50 15:47:33 00081968254TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 774 615.50 15:55:12 00081968811TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 160 615.50 15:55:12 00081968812TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 123 616.50 16:05:29 00081969805TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 373 616.00 16:08:18 00081969982TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 123 616.00 16:08:18 00081969983TRLO0 XLON 27/07/2026 564 615.00 16:14:30 00081970426TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 972 605.50 08:29:11 00081974364TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 860 604.50 08:33:21 00081974596TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 895 603.00 08:37:31 00081974749TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 984 601.50 08:42:02 00081975151TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 938 600.50 09:00:21 00081976194TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 908 597.00 09:14:41 00081977734TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 929 603.00 10:03:33 00081981223TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 935 604.50 10:16:27 00081981798TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 1 604.50 10:38:26 00081983044TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 825 604.00 10:39:51 00081983101TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 705 602.00 10:54:31 00081984201TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 203 602.00 10:54:31 00081984202TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 873 603.00 10:57:44 00081984399TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 1 605.00 11:08:38 00081984869TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 457 603.00 11:24:06 00081985434TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 426 603.00 11:24:06 00081985435TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 805 602.00 11:40:25 00081986310TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 965 602.50 12:08:19 00081987273TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 807 602.00 12:17:37 00081987821TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 9 602.50 12:38:38 00081988801TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 40 602.50 12:38:58 00081988832TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 958 602.00 12:40:49 00081988972TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 925 602.00 12:40:49 00081988973TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 440 603.00 12:49:05 00081989176TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 453 603.00 12:49:05 00081989177TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 802 604.00 13:13:33 00081990191TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 806 604.50 13:29:22 00081990896TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 531 603.00 13:50:32 00081992214TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 341 603.00 13:50:32 00081992215TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 148 603.00 13:56:15 00081992548TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 269 602.50 14:01:00 00081992765TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 667 602.50 14:01:00 00081992766TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 235 602.50 14:02:00 00081992811TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 536 602.50 14:02:00 00081992812TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 95 602.50 14:02:00 00081992813TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 911 602.00 14:22:29 00081993909TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 976 602.00 14:22:39 00081993928TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 32 602.50 14:29:03 00081994371TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 404 602.50 14:29:23 00081994385TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 310 602.50 14:29:23 00081994386TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 877 602.00 14:36:13 00081995617TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 990 602.00 14:43:04 00081996523TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 3 599.00 15:09:29 00081999334TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 809 599.00 15:09:29 00081999335TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 838 599.00 15:27:49 00082000623TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 389 599.00 15:31:11 00082000871TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 577 599.00 15:31:11 00082000872TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 821 604.00 16:06:48 00082003259TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 933 607.50 16:15:03 00082004204TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 386 609.50 16:20:45 00082005289TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 80 607.00 08:16:32 00082008207TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 826 607.00 08:16:32 00082008206TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 969 602.50 09:02:22 00082012436TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 934 601.50 09:11:09 00082013037TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 415 603.00 10:00:28 00082016917TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 52 603.00 10:00:28 00082016916TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 987 603.00 10:17:26 00082017656TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 357 603.00 10:17:26 00082017655TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 1 603.50 10:21:48 00082017827TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 378 603.50 10:39:45 00082018762TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 881 603.00 10:55:04 00082019611TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 37 603.00 11:06:49 00082019956TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 619 603.00 11:06:49 00082019955TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 278 603.00 11:17:47 00082020369TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 834 603.00 11:18:34 00082020420TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 537 602.50 11:51:29 00082021647TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 107 602.50 11:51:29 00082021646TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 1002 602.00 11:51:47 00082021656TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 493 602.00 11:51:47 00082021657TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 649 602.50 11:51:47 00082021658TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 861 602.50 12:03:24 00082022236TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 843 602.00 12:03:31 00082022240TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 885 602.00 12:09:58 00082022434TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 850 602.00 12:14:32 00082022517TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 564 602.50 12:21:08 00082022791TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 27 602.50 12:43:02 00082023274TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 261 602.50 12:43:02 00082023273TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 966 606.00 13:24:54 00082024860TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 278 606.00 13:26:54 00082024905TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 514 606.50 13:49:39 00082025912TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 425 606.50 13:49:39 00082025914TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 513 606.50 13:49:39 00082025913TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 10 604.50 14:32:00 00082027643TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 337 604.00 14:33:15 00082027777TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 22 599.00 14:49:26 00082028899TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 160 599.00 14:49:26 00082028898TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 4 599.00 14:49:26 00082028897TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 140 599.00 14:49:26 00082028901TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 301 599.00 14:49:26 00082028900TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 194 594.50 14:53:59 00082029074TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 209 593.50 14:55:10 00082029124TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 129 601.00 15:02:23 00082029562TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Joshua Hughes Liam Kingsmill Berenberg +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Ben Wright Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is one of Europe's leading venture capital firms, developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It invests across four core sectors - Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health - with a team of highly experienced partners continuously seeking new opportunities across these domains. Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to a portfolio of fast-growing technology businesses, providing liquidity and diversification unavailable in traditional venture structures. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1 billion of capital and realised more than GBP750 million as at 31 March 2026. For further details, please visit: https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 438080 EQS News ID: 2374588 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 30, 2026 06:25 ET (10:25 GMT)