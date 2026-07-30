Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (OTCQB: TMPTF) (FSE: 9DY) ("TempraMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. The Company's shares are also now DTC eligible, significantly enhancing the accessibility and efficiency of trading for U.S. investors.

TempraMed common shares trade on the OTCQB under the symbol TMPTF while continuing to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol VIVI.

The Company's OTCQB uplisting, combined with DTC eligibility, represents an important milestone in expanding TempraMed's presence within the U.S. capital markets, improving trading accessibility, increasing liquidity potential, and broadening the Company's visibility among retail investors, institutional investors, family offices and investment advisors throughout North America.

"Our uplisting to the OTCQB is an important step in TempraMed's evolution and significantly expands access for U.S. investors to participate in a growing healthcare industry and technology company focused on temperature-sensitive medications," said Ron Nagar, Chief Executive Officer of TempraMed. "While we are already executing a U.S.-focused growth strategy through domestic manufacturing, expanding national distribution partnerships, and an accelerating pharmacy rollout, the OTCQB listing provides greater visibility and accessibility for the broad U.S. investment community. As our commercial momentum continues to build with leading healthcare organizations, we believe this enhanced market presence better aligns our shareholder base with where we are creating value. We are building a scalable healthcare platform with significant long-term growth opportunities, and we are excited to provide U.S. investors with greater access to participate in our next phase of expansion."

DTC eligibility enables electronic settlement of the Company's common shares through the Depository Trust Company, reducing costs and accelerating the clearing and settlement process for U.S. broker-dealers and investors. The OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and is designed for entrepreneurial and growth-stage companies committed to providing high-quality disclosure and transparency.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. Headquartered in Israel with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.

Investors interested learning more about TempraMed are encouraged to contact the Company at:

Cautionary Statements

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE'S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements or information". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements made regarding information about future plans, expectations and objectives of the Company overall.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, developments and changes in laws and regulations, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology and social changes on the products and industry.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

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Source: TempraMed Technologies Ltd.