

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MZHOF) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at JPY422.909 billion, or JPY173.53 per share. This compares with JPY290.521 billion, or JPY115.90 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.3% to JPY2.520 trillion from JPY2.130 trillion last year.



Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) : -Earnings: JPY422.909 Bln. vs. JPY290.521 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY173.53 vs. JPY115.90 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.520 Tn vs. JPY2.130 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 575.08 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.400 T



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