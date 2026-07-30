

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $204.1 million, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $189.0 million, or $2.41 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Avery Dennison Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $220.5 million or $2.89 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.9% to $2.462 billion from $2.220 billion last year.



Avery Dennison Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $204.1 Mln. vs. $189.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.67 vs. $2.41 last year. -Revenue: $2.462 Bln vs. $2.220 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 10.00 To $ 10.30



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