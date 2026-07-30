

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - DSM-Firmenich AG (DSFIR.AS, DSFIY) on Thursday said that its net attributable profit declined in the first half of fiscal 2026. Like-for-like sales, however, rose 5 percent, and the company also reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook.



On the Amsterdam Exchange, DSFIR.AS is currently trading up 12.1 percent on Thursday at 93.50 euros.



The Swiss/Dutch specialty ingredients company reported net profit attributable to shareholders of 212 million euros in the first half, down from 510 million euros in the same period last year. Basic earnings per share declined to 0.85 euros from 1.94 euros in the year-ago period.



During the six months, pre-tax profit fell to 304 million euros from 314 million euros in the corresponding period of fiscal 2025.



According to DSM-Firmenich, half-yearly sales rose to 4.66 billion euros from 4.64 billion euros in the previous-year period. On a like-for-like basis, sales rose 5 percent.



The company's adjusted EBITDA for the six months declined to 900 million euros from 907 million euros a year ago.



Looking ahead, DSM-Firmenich said that its fiscal 2026 continuing operations outlook of like-for-like sales growth is predicted to be at the higher end of the 2 percent-4 percent range. Adjusted EBITDA margin is predicted to be around 20 percent.



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