

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (ZS3.F) announced financial results for the first half of 2026, reporting revenues of 713.8 million euros, up 10.8 percent from 644.4 million euros in the previous year.



Profit for the period amounted to 340.4 million euros compared to 317.8 million euros in the first half of 2025.



Profit before taxes from continuing operations totaled 508.4 million euros compared to last year's 459.9 million euros.



Looking ahead to full year 2026, Fineco expects all business areas to positively contribute to the revenue growth.



Currently, the company's stock is trading at 23.30 euros, down 0.85 percent on the Frankfurt Exchange.



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