

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Tobacco Inc. (JAPAY.PK, JAPAF.PK, 2914.T), a Japanese tobacco company, on Thursday reported a rise in earnings and revenue for the first half of fiscal 2026. In addition, the company has revised up its annual guidance, citing the company's strong first-half earnings performance.



For the six-month period to June 30, Japan Tobacco reported net income of ¥431.829 billion, or ¥243.22 per share, higher than ¥319.905 billion, or ¥180.17 per share in the same period last year. Operating income stood at ¥644.940 billion as against the prior year's ¥500.129 billion. Revenue was ¥1.986 trillion, up from ¥1.686 trillion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company now expects net earnings of ¥644 billion, up 26.2% from last year. Income per basic share is now anticipated to be at ¥362.74. Japan Tobacco now projects revenue of ¥3.885 trillion, up 12% from the previous year.



Earlier, for fiscal 2026, the tobacco company had projected net income of ¥570 billion, or ¥321.06 per basic share, with revenue of ¥3.697 trillion.



For fiscal 2026, the Japanese company now intends to pay a total dividend of ¥272 per share, up ¥30 from the earlier guidance. For fiscal 2025, the company paid a total dividend of ¥234 per share.



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