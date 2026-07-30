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WKN: A413D6 | ISIN: US65250K1051 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.07.26 | 21:59
7,630 US-Dollar
-4,27 % -0,340
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NEWSMAX INC Chart 1 Jahr
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NEWSMAX INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
30.07.2026 14:02 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Newsmax Inc.: Newsmax to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) ("Newsmax" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 on Thursday, August 13, 2026, after the U.S. stock market closes.

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET the same day to discuss the results. The live webcast and replay will be available on the Newsmax Investor Relations website at ir.newsmax.com.

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major pay TV providers. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 50 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Through its social media accounts, Newsmax reaches over 26 million combined followers. Reuters Institute says Newsmax is one of the top U.S. news brands and Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

For more information, please visit Investor Relations | Newsmax Inc.

Investor Contacts

Newsmax Investor Relations
ir@newsmax.com

SOURCE: Newsmax Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/newsmax-to-report-second-quarter-2026-financial-results-1198713

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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