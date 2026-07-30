

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Hutchmed China Ltd. (HCM) reported a profit for first half that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $15.92 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $454.95 million, or $2.61 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.2% to $278.28 million from $277.67 million last year.



Hutchmed China Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $15.92 Mln. vs. $454.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $2.61 last year. -Revenue: $278.28 Mln vs. $277.67 Mln last year.



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