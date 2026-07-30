Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - OCAL Financial Inc. (TSXV: OCAL) ("OCAL" or the "Company") today outlined how its asset-light, finance-first model is structured differently from the traditional dealership approach to selling and financing vehicles.

The traditional model depends on physical lots, owned inventory and people-intensive sales and finance processes. It carries fixed costs - land, facilities, vehicle maintenance and unsold inventory - that ultimately flow through to consumer pricing, and it is exposed to fluctuations in used-vehicle prices and to inventory aging. For the customer, sticker price, "real" price and monthly payment are rarely tied together clearly, and the finance-and-insurance office frequently becomes a bottleneck. Critically, scaling the traditional model generally means more real estate, more inventory and more payroll - not more efficiency.

OCAL is designed to invert that structure. Approval comes first; vehicles are sourced only after a customer is approved; and the entire workflow runs remotely through a single platform rather than across a network of lots and back offices. Because OCAL does not carry owned inventory, it is not forced to push aging stock or to absorb used-vehicle pricing swings. The result is lower fixed overhead that flexes with volume, with margin generated from financing and related products rather than from carrying and marking up inventory. The Company believes this model produces more consistent, better-packaged files for lenders and a more transparent, lower-pressure experience for customers.

The shift is aligned with changing consumer preferences. Published industry data indicates that a majority of Canadian consumers now prefer digital or fully online financing experiences and are increasingly payment-sensitive, while lenders increasingly support remote documentation, e-signature and digital stipulation collection. OCAL is built to meet that demand with a licensed, integrated, fully remote model.

"We are not trying to build a better lot - we are trying to remove the lot from the equation," said Mehdi Moghareh, Chief Executive Officer of OCAL. "When your margin comes from financing and services instead of inventory, you can grow without piling on real estate and risk."

"The traditional model was never designed for a digital, data-driven world," added Mr. Moghareh. "Ours was designed for nothing else."

About OCAL

OCAL Financial Inc. is an asset-light, AI-native virtual automotive dealership and vehicle-finance platform. Operating remotely and licensed in British Columbia and Alberta, OCAL moves customers from application to approval, vehicle matching, digital contracting and delivery in a single workflow. Rather than carrying owned inventory, OCAL sources each vehicle only after a customer is approved, drawing on the OPENLANE auction network and select partners. OCAL earns revenue from vehicle sales and related finance and protection products, and does not hold consumer loans or assume credit-default risk. Its proprietary technology stack - workflow orchestration, a lender-routing credit-intelligence system, voice AI, and a centralized business-intelligence system - is purpose-built for automotive transactions.

To learn more about OCAL, visit www.ocalfinancial.ca.

Cautionary Notes

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and if applicable pursuant to Exchange Requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative. TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: final acceptance of the Exchange of the Qualifying Transaction and the issuance of the Final Exchange Bulletin; commencement of trading of the Common Shares, and the Company's business plans including the expansion into Ontario, Quebec, and the U.S. market (Washington, Arizona, and Nevada). To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the technology industry in general; and the risk factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Filing Statement. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307230

Source: OCAL Financial