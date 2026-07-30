

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (TAK) reported decline in first quarter profit, dented by higher costs, despite higher revenues. Further, the company reiterated outlook for the year 2026.



Net profit attributable to the company dropped by 8.9 percent to 113.2 billion yen, from 124.2 billion yen in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share declined by 9.8 percent to 71.65 yen, from 79.40 yen last year.



Operating profit for the period increased 9.1 percent to 201.4 billion yen, from 184.6 billion yen in the previous year.



General expenses increased by 12 percent to 286.5 billion yen, from 255.9 billion yen a year ago. Meanwhile, Research and Development Costs widened by 16.3 percent to 167.4 billion yen, from 143.9 billion yen last year.



Core net profit was up 2.5 percent to 242.9 billion yen, from 237.1 billion yen previous year. Core earnings per share was up 1.5 percent to 154 yen, from 151 yen previous year.



Core operating profit climbed by 11.5 percent to 358.9 billion yen, from 321.8 billion yen a year ago.



Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was 433.4 billion yen, compared to 388.6 billion yen in the prior year.



Revenue for the first quarter jumped to 1.22 trillion yen, from 1.11 trillion yen a year ago.



Additionally, the company reaffirmed their outlook for the year 2026. In its previous outlook, the company had expected revenue of 4.64 trillion-yen, a net profit of 394.4 billion yen, operating profit of 413.8 billion yen and earnings per share of 104.26 yen.



Takeda expects an operating profit of 1.16 trillion yen, and earnings per share of 472 yen.



In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 2.22 percent down at $17.36, after closing Wednesday's trading 1.31 percent down.



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