

HENRICO COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Altria Group Inc. (MO) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $2.298 billion, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $2.378 billion, or $1.41 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Altria Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.480 billion or $1.48 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to $6.111 billion from $6.102 billion last year.



Altria Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.298 Bln. vs. $2.378 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue: $6.111 Bln vs. $6.102 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.61 To $ 5.72



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News