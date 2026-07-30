

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026, based on the momentum experienced year-to-date and visibility into the remainder of the year.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $32.00 to $33.25 per share on revenues between $20.00 billion and $20.50 billion.



Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $28.25 to $29.75 per share on revenues between $18.50 billion and $19.25 billion.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, EME is trading on the NYSE at $765.00, up $92.87 or 13.82 percent.



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