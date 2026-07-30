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WKN: 920657 | ISIN: FR0000120578 | Ticker-Symbol: SNW
Tradegate
30.07.26 | 16:29
72,55 Euro
-8,45 % -6,70
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SANOFI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANOFI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,4372,4516:32
72,5572,5716:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2026 15:46 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Sanofi: Sanofi's half-year financial report for 2026

Sanofi's half-year financial report for 2026

Paris, July 30, 2026. Sanofi announces that its half-year financial report for the period ending June 30, 2026, is now available online and has been filed with the French market regulator Autorite´ des marche´s financiers (AMF) and submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under form 6-K.

This document may be found on www.sanofi.com and downloaded from the "Investors" page, under the heading "Financial Reports and Other Publications".

About Sanofi
Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people's lives and delivering compelling growth. We apply our deep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Our team is guided by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives; this inspires us to drive progress and deliver positive impact for our people and the communities we serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time.
Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

Media Relations
Sandrine Guendoul | + 33 6 25 09 14 25 | sandrine.guendoul@sanofi.com
Léo Le Bourhis | + 33 6 75 06 43 81 | leo.lebourhis@sanofi.com
Laura Romby| + 33 6 74 16 74 29 | laura.romby@sanofi.com

Investor Relations
Thomas Kudsk Larsen |+ 44 7545 513 693 |thomas.larsen@sanofi.com
Alizé Kaisserian | + 33 6 47 04 12 11 | alize.kaisserian@sanofi.com
Keita Browne?|?+ 1 781 249 1766 | keita.browne@sanofi.com
Nathalie Pham?|?+ 33 7 85 93 30 17 | nathalie.pham@sanofi.com
Nina Goworek | + 1 908 569 7086 | nina.goworek@sanofi.com
Thibaud Châtelet | + 33 6 80 80 89 90 | thibaud.chatelet@sanofi.com
Yun Li | +33 6 84 00 90 72 | yun.li3@sanofi.com

Attachment

  • Press Release

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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