

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced that the FDA has granted Priority Review to the supplemental Biologics License Application for subcutaneous amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj, or RYBREVANT FASPRO, for adults with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The FDA's decision to grant Priority Review is supported by results from the Phase 1b/2 OrigAMI-4 study.



RYBREVANT FASPRO is approved in more than 40 countries, including the United States, Europe, and Japan, as a subcutaneous treatment for non-small cell lung cancer and continues to be evaluated in additional tumor types.



Johnson & Johnson shares are trading at $259.02 on NYSE, down 2.50 percent.



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