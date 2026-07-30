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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Tradegate
30.07.26 | 15:27
7,100 Euro
-2,74 % -0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2007,30017:39
7,2007,30017:36
Dow Jones News
30.07.2026 16:33 Uhr
253 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Extension of Share Buyback Programme by GBP15 million

DJ Extension of Share Buyback Programme by GBP15 million 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Extension of Share Buyback Programme by GBP15 million 
30-Jul-2026 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
Extension of Share Buyback Programme by GBP15 million 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) today announces the completion of the initial GBP10 million tranche of the share 
repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026 (the "Programme"), and the commencement of a further tranche of up to 
GBP15 million, increasing the maximum aggregate consideration under the Programme to GBP75 million. 

Including the initial tranche, the Company has now returned a total of approximately GBP60 million to shareholders 
through share buybacks since July 2024, representing approximately 8.4% of the Company's issued share capital. 

The further tranche will commence on 30 July 2026. All other terms of the Programme announced on 28 January 2026 remain 
unchanged. Deutsche Numis will continue to make its trading decisions in relation to the Company's Ordinary Shares 
independently of, and uninfluenced by, the Company. 

To effect the extension, the Company has entered into an amendment letter dated 27 July 2026 with Deutsche Bank AG, 
London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), amending the terms of the engagement 
letter dated 28 January 2026 so that the maximum aggregate consideration for Ordinary Shares purchased by Deutsche 
Numis on behalf of the Company shall not exceed GBP15 million. 

Purchases will be made within the limitations of the authority granted to the Company by shareholders at the Annual 
General Meeting held on 22 July 2026, in accordance with Chapter 9 of the UK Listing Rules, Article 5 of the Market 
Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and 
the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. 

Total voting rights 
 
Following the completion of the initial tranche, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary 
Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury is 15,900,612 and the total number of voting rights in the 
Company is 173,145,838. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they 
will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under 
the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 

The Company will continue to announce transactions in its own shares in accordance with its regulatory obligations. 

Enquiries 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
                   +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                   cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Corporate Broker 
 
Joshua Hughes              +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
Liam Kingsmill 

Berenberg 
 
Corporate Broker 
 
Ben Wright 
                   +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Harry Nicholas 
 
Mark Whitmore 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations             +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson             molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is one of Europe's leading venture capital firms, developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It invests across four core sectors - Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health - with a team of highly experienced partners continuously seeking new opportunities across these domains.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to a portfolio of fast-growing technology businesses, providing liquidity and diversification unavailable in traditional venture structures. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1 billion of capital and realised more than GBP750 million as at 31 March 2026.

For further details, please visit: https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 438079 
EQS News ID:  2374582 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2374582&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2026 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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