Molten Ventures Plc: Extension of Share Buyback Programme by GBP15 million

DJ Extension of Share Buyback Programme by GBP15 million

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Extension of Share Buyback Programme by GBP15 million 30-Jul-2026 / 15:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Extension of Share Buyback Programme by GBP15 million Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) today announces the completion of the initial GBP10 million tranche of the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026 (the "Programme"), and the commencement of a further tranche of up to GBP15 million, increasing the maximum aggregate consideration under the Programme to GBP75 million. Including the initial tranche, the Company has now returned a total of approximately GBP60 million to shareholders through share buybacks since July 2024, representing approximately 8.4% of the Company's issued share capital. The further tranche will commence on 30 July 2026. All other terms of the Programme announced on 28 January 2026 remain unchanged. Deutsche Numis will continue to make its trading decisions in relation to the Company's Ordinary Shares independently of, and uninfluenced by, the Company. To effect the extension, the Company has entered into an amendment letter dated 27 July 2026 with Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), amending the terms of the engagement letter dated 28 January 2026 so that the maximum aggregate consideration for Ordinary Shares purchased by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company shall not exceed GBP15 million. Purchases will be made within the limitations of the authority granted to the Company by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 22 July 2026, in accordance with Chapter 9 of the UK Listing Rules, Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Total voting rights Following the completion of the initial tranche, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury is 15,900,612 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,145,838. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company will continue to announce transactions in its own shares in accordance with its regulatory obligations. Enquiries Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Corporate Broker Joshua Hughes +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Liam Kingsmill Berenberg Corporate Broker Ben Wright +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is one of Europe's leading venture capital firms, developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It invests across four core sectors - Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health - with a team of highly experienced partners continuously seeking new opportunities across these domains.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to a portfolio of fast-growing technology businesses, providing liquidity and diversification unavailable in traditional venture structures. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1 billion of capital and realised more than GBP750 million as at 31 March 2026.

For further details, please visit: https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 438079 EQS News ID: 2374582 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 30, 2026 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)