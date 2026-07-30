Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Holding(s) in Company 30-Jul-2026 / 17:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Saba Capital Management, L.P. City of registered office (if applicable) New York Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office Cayman Islands Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd. United States I-94 Partners Fund LP Ireland Saba Capital Investment Trusts UCITS ETF United States Stone Ridge Archimedes Sub-Master (Red) LP United States Saba K Fund, LP United States Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Cayman Islands Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 2, Ltd.

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July 30, 2026 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)