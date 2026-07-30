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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Tradegate
30.07.26 | 19:58
7,200 Euro
-1,37 % -0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2007,30020:21
7,2007,30019:59
Dow Jones News
30.07.2026 19:21 Uhr
362 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company -2-

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Holding(s) in Company 
30-Jul-2026 / 17:45 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
1. Issuer Details 
 
ISIN 
 
GB00BY7QYJ50 
 
Issuer Name 
 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
 
UK 
 
2. Reason for Notification 
 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Name 
 
Saba Capital Management, L.P. 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
New York 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
United States 
 
4. Details of the shareholder 
 
Name                    City of registered office        Country of registered office 

                                                                                     Cayman Islands 
Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd. 

                                                                                      United States 
I-94 Partners Fund LP 

                                                                                    Ireland 
Saba Capital Investment Trusts UCITS ETF 

                                                                                    United States 
Stone Ridge Archimedes Sub-Master (Red) LP 

                                                                                   United States 
Saba K Fund, LP 

                                                                                   United States 
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II 

                                                                                   Cayman Islands 
Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 2, Ltd.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2026 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

DJ Holding(s) in Company -2- 

Cayman Islands 
Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 1, Ltd. 

                                                                                    United States 
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund 

                                                                                   Cayman Islands 
Saba Capital Bluebird Fund, Ltd. 

                                        SMA                                         United States 
#1 

                                        SMA                                         United States 
#2

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

27-Jul-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

29-Jul-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

%                                                 
.          % of voting rights   of voting rights through  Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting 
           attached to shares   financial instruments   + 8.B)         rights held in issuer 
         (total of 8.A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 

Resulting situation 
on the date on which 0.254067        12.995781         13.249848        22952018 
threshold was 
crossed or reached 
 
Position of previous 
notification (if   0.253243        11.833232         12.086475          
applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if  Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting    % of direct voting rights    % of indirect voting rights 
possible)              (DTR5.1)            rights (DTR5.2.1)        (DTR5.1)            (DTR5.2.1)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2026 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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