

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, Euronext N.V. (ENX.F) announced financial results for the second quarter of 2026, reporting net income attributable to the parent company shareholders of 218.8 million euros, up 19.1 percent from last year's 183.8 million euros.



Adjusted net income attributable to the parent company shareholders was 245 million euros, up 19.9 percent from 204.4 million euros in the prior year.



Adjusted EPS amounted to 2.39 euros compared to 2.01 euros in 2025.



Profit before income tax totaled 320.8 million euros compared to 264.5 million euros in the earlier year.



Adjusted EBITDA rose to 360 million euros from last year's 297.3 million euros.



Underlying revenue and income for the period went up 16.9 percent, to 544.4 million euros from 465.8 million euros in the previous year, driven by strong organic growth in non-volume-related businesses, a dynamic trading environment across asset classes, and the positive contribution of acquisitions.



Euronext's stock is currently trading at 30.00 euros on the Frankfurt Exchange.



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