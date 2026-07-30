

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.276 billion, or $3.30 per share. This compares with $884 million, or $2.29 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.424 billion or $3.69 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $6.589 billion from $6.022 billion last year.



Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.276 Bln. vs. $884 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.30 vs. $2.29 last year. -Revenue: $6.589 Bln vs. $6.022 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 14.95 To $ 15.10 Full year revenue guidance: 8.3 % To 9.3 %



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News