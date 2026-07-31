

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) on Thursday, reported lower second-quarter revenue and profit.



Property revenue came at $392.9 million, down slightly from $396.5 million in the same period last year.



Net income attributable to common shareholders declined to $18.8 million from $80.7 million a year earlier. Earnings per share fell to $0.18 from $0.74.



The company reported funds from operations (FFO) of $174.2 million, compared with $184.2 million a year earlier, while Core FFO decreased to $175.1 million from $187.6 million. FFO per share edged up to $1.68 from $1.67, while Core FFO per share slipped to $1.68 from $1.70.



CPT is currently trading after hours at $113.85 up $0.56 or 0.49 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



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