

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reddit Inc. (RDDT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings that more than doubled from a year earlier as revenue surged 61%, driven by strong advertising growth and higher user engagement.



For the second quarter, net income increased to $252.8 million, or $1.25 per share, from $89.3 million, or $0.45 per share, a year earlier.



Second-quarter revenue climbed 61% to $804.9 million from $499.6 million a year ago, with advertising revenue rising 64% to $762 million and other revenue increasing 24% to $43 million.



Daily Active Uniques (DAUq) increased 18% to 130.3 million, while Weekly Active Uniques (WAUq) rose 24% to 514.6 million.



For the third quarter of 2026, Reddit expects revenue of $860 million to $870 million and adjusted EBITDA of $385 million to $395 million.



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