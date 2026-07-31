

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (DIFTY) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY23.678 billion, or JPY72.64 per share. This compares with JPY24.103 billion, or JPY72.72 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4% to JPY480.116 billion from JPY478.250 billion last year.



Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY23.678 Bln. vs. JPY24.103 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY72.64 vs. JPY72.72 last year. -Revenue: JPY480.116 Bln vs. JPY478.250 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 326.00 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.050 T



Guidance is Basic EPS



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