

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Group Corporation (SONA.F, 0L83.L, SONY, 6758.T), a Japanese multinational conglomerate, on Friday reported an increase in net profit for the first quarter, helped by increased sales, mainly from Imaging & Sensing Solutions business and Music business.



For the three-month period to June 30, the company reported net income of ¥342.161 billion, or ¥57.82 per share, higher than ¥236.909 billion, or ¥39.18 per share in the same period last year. Operating income stood at ¥476.499 billion as against the prior year's ¥339.955 billion.



The company recorded sales of ¥2.837 trillion, up from ¥2.621 trillion in the previous year. The imaging and sensing solutions business reported sales of ¥512.7 billion, higher than last year's ¥408.2 billion. The music business registered sales of ¥562 billion, compared with ¥465.3 billion a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, 2027 (the full year), the Group now expects net earnings of ¥1.210 trillion, up 17.4% from last year. Sony Group now projects sales of ¥12.500 trillion, up 0.2% from the previous year.



Earlier, for the full year, Sony Group had projected net income of ¥1.160 trillion on sales of ¥12.300 trillion.



For the full year, the Japanese company still intends to pay a total dividend of ¥35 per share, higher than ¥25 per share of last year.



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