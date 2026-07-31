

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - Vale S.A. (VALE) revealed a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.375 billion, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $2.117 billion, or $0.50 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.2% to $10.498 billion from $8.804 billion last year.



Vale S.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.375 Bln. vs. $2.117 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $10.498 Bln vs. $8.804 Bln last year.



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