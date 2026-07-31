

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (DSKYF) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled JPY68.637 billion, or JPY37.70 per share. This compares with JPY85.500 billion, or JPY46.01 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.1% to JPY574.740 billion from JPY474.597 billion last year.



Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY68.637 Bln. vs. JPY85.500 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY37.70 vs. JPY46.01 last year. -Revenue: JPY574.740 Bln vs. JPY474.597 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 137.94 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.340 Tn



EPS Guidance is Basic



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