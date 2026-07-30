Meridian Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Announces a Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Common Share

MALVERN, Pa., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)(Unaudited) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 Income: Net income - 5,807 - 2,006 - 5,592 Diluted earnings per common share 0.48 0.17 0.49 Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) 10,447 10,081 11,090 (1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was $5.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, an increase of $3.8 million, or 189.5%, from the prior quarter.





Pre-provision net revenue 1 for the quarter was $10.4 million, an increase of $366 thousand, or 3.6%, from the prior quarter.





for the quarter was $10.4 million, an increase of $366 thousand, or 3.6%, from the prior quarter. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter of 2026 were 0.90% and 11.42%, respectively.





Total assets at June 30, 2026 were $2.6 billion, compared to $2.6 billion at March 31, 2026 and $2.5 billion at June 30, 2025.





Commercial loans, excluding leases, increased $4.6 million, or 0.3% from prior quarter.





On July 30, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share, payable August 17, 2026 to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2026.





Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented:

"The Meridian team delivered a strong second quarter performance, earning $5.8 million vs $2.0 million in the prior quarter. Net interest margin was steady at 3.69%, and the provision was markedly lower against an elevated provision in the prior quarter. Pre-provision net revenue of $10.4 million was up nearly 3.6% from prior quarter. Commercial loan growth for the quarter would have been $54 million, or 3.0%, if not for commercial loan and CRE loan payoffs of $38 million, as well as SBA loan sales in the current quarter of $11.9 million. SBA loan sale income of $615 thousand is up from last quarter and should be more consistent as we adjust that business model. The mortgage group is still impacted by low inventory, but mortgage banking income was up 6% from Q2 2025. Mortgage third quarter originations look promising, but refi activity has fallen as rates have ticked up.

We had a large increase in the non-performing loans due to three real estate relationships, but our substantial collateral position in these three loans negated the need for any current provisioning. We are working tirelessly to resolve the non-performing loans, but also recognize that our historical loan growth rate and small/medium business focus can often lead to periods of elevated non-performing loans. Our task is to keep the charge-off percentage low, which we have. We also have two businesses, SBA and equipment finance, that have generally higher charge-offs than normal commercial/industrial lending, but we earn higher yields on those assets that offset the charge-offs.

We have hired an experienced payments team that has strong background in merchant acquiring, health savings accounts and the new capabilities of FedNow and RTP. With their industry contacts and qualifications, we are hoping to build a stronger deposit franchise and build fee income in that space. Payment methods are evolving rapidly and we are excited about the unique opportunities they could provide."

Select Condensed Financial Information

As of or for the three months ended (Unaudited) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Income: Net income - 5,807 - 2,006 - 7,186 - 6,659 - 5,592 Basic earnings per common share 0.49 0.17 0.62 0.59 0.50 Diluted earnings per common share 0.48 0.17 0.61 0.58 0.49 Net interest income 22,791 23,202 23,627 23,116 21,159 Balance Sheet: Total assets - 2,593,176 - 2,576,581 - 2,561,995 - 2,541,130 - 2,510,938 Loans, net of fees and costs 2,177,978 2,181,575 2,170,600 2,162,845 2,108,250 Total deposits 2,194,438 2,169,960 2,158,128 2,131,116 2,110,374 Non-interest bearing deposits 246,357 243,458 245,377 239,614 237,042 Stockholders' equity 204,810 200,225 199,716 188,029 178,020 Balance Sheet Average Balances: Total assets - 2,585,821 - 2,574,268 - 2,588,357 - 2,534,565 - 2,491,625 Total interest earning assets 2,485,398 2,472,659 2,495,922 2,443,261 2,404,952 Loans, net of fees and costs 2,180,863 2,175,938 2,200,626 2,146,651 2,113,411 Total deposits 2,188,649 2,171,837 2,173,242 2,143,821 2,095,028 Non-interest bearing deposits 252,600 250,203 256,554 253,374 249,745 Stockholders' equity 203,901 202,577 192,799 183,242 176,945 Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.90 - 0.32 - 1.10 - 1.04 - 0.90 - Return on average equity 11.42 - 4.02 - 14.79 - 14.42 - 12.68 -



Income Statement - Second Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2026

Second quarter net income increased $3.8 million, or 189.5%, to $5.8 million due largely to an increase in non-interest income of $2.8 million, and a decrease of $4.5 million in the provision for credit losses, while non-interest expense increased $2.1 million over the prior quarter, and income tax expense increased $1.1 million over the prior quarter as well. Detailed explanations of the major categories of income and expense follow below.

Net Interest income

The rate/volume analysis table below analyzes dollar changes in the components of interest income and interest expense as they relate to the change in balances (volume) and the change in interest rates (rate) of tax-equivalent net interest income for the periods indicated and allocated by rate and volume. Changes in interest income and/or expense related to changes attributable to both volume and rate have been allocated proportionately based on the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each category.

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 $ Change % Change Change due to rate Change due to volume Interest income: Cash and cash equivalents - 311 - 398 - (87 - (21.9) % - (2 - - (85 - Investment securities - taxable 1,830 1,847 (17 - (0.9) % (27 - 10 Investment securities - tax exempt(1) 393 396 (3 - (0.8) % (2 - (1 - Loans held for sale 616 338 278 82.2 - 20 258 Loans held for investment 37,702 37,806 (104 - (0.3) % (245 - 141 Total loans 38,318 38,144 174 0.5 - (225 - 399 Total interest income - 40,852 - 40,785 - 67 0.2 - - (256 - - 323 Interest expense: Interest-bearing demand deposits - 1,149 - 1,040 - 109 10.5 - - 13 - 96 Money market and savings deposits 7,263 7,070 193 2.7 - 279 (86 - Time deposits 7,337 7,113 224 3.1 - (22 - 246 Total interest - bearing deposits 15,749 15,223 526 3.5 - 270 256 Borrowings 1,233 1,293 (60 - (4.6 )% (13 - (47 - Subordinated debentures 1,007 994 13 1.3 - 10 3 Total interest expense 17,989 17,510 479 2.7 - 267 212 Net interest income differential - 22,863 - 23,275 - (412 - (1.77 )% - (523 - - 111 (1) Reflected on a tax-equivalent basis.

Interest income increased $67 thousand quarter-over-quarter on a tax equivalent basis, driven mainly by an increase in loans held for sale and loans held for investment average balances. The yield on interest-earnings assets decreased 10 basis points and negatively impacted interest income by $256 thousand, while the average balance of interest earning assets increased by $12.7 million, having a positive impact to interest income of $323 thousand. The yield on loans dropped 14 basis points due to an interest reversal of $885 thousand related to new nonaccrual loans in the quarter.

Average total loans, excluding residential loans for sale, increased $4.9 million. The largest drivers were increases in commercial loans, commercial real estate loans and home equity loans, which on a combined basis increased $21.2 million on average. Partially offsetting these increases were decreases of $7.1 million in SBA loan average balances, a $2.7 million decrease in the average balance of residential loans held for investment, along with a decrease in average leases of $4.6 million. Also contributing to the increase in interest income was a $16.9 million increase in the average balance of loans held for sale.

Interest expense increased $479 thousand, quarter-over-quarter, due largely to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. Interest expense on total deposits increased $526 thousand, as interest expense on borrowings decreased $60 thousand. During the period average balances of interest-bearing checking accounts increased $11.8 million, time deposits increased $18.2 million, while money market and savings deposit balances decreased $15.6 million on average and borrowings decreased $5.0 million on average. The cost of deposits increased 5 basis points as interest-bearing demand deposits and money market accounts had a cost increase, partially offset by the decrease in the cost of time deposits.

Overall the net interest margin decreased to 3.69%, compared to the prior quarter, drive by the decline in yield on interest-earning assets and an increase in cost of funds.

Provision for Credit Losses

In the second quarter the overall provision for credit losses fell by $4.5 million to $3.0 million, compared with $7.5 million in the first quarter. The primary reason for the lower level of provision expense was less loan charge-offs and lower loan growth quarter over quarter. Excluding the prior quarter's $3.9 million charge-off and related provision on a single commercial mortgage, charge-offs in the second quarter declined by $1.3 million driving down the provision. SBA and lease net charge-offs were together down $2.3 million compared to prior quarter.

Non-interest income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 $ Change % Change Mortgage banking income(1) - 6,229 - 4,115 - 2,114 51.4 - Wealth management income 1,706 1,729 (23 - (1.3 )% SBA loan income 615 150 465 310.0 - Earnings on investment in life insurance 245 272 (27 - (9.9 )% Net gain (loss) on sale of MSRs - (159 - 159 (100.0 )% Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment 65 (39 - 104 (266.7 )% Other 1,023 969 54 5.6 - Total non-interest income - 9,883 - 7,037 - 2,846 40.4 - (1) Includes FV change on mortgages HFS and related hedging derivatives.

Total non-interest income increased $2.8 million, or 40.4%, quarter-over-quarter largely due to a $2.1 million increase in mortgage banking income, and a $465 thousand increase in SBA loan income. Despite a quarter-over-quarter decrease of 33 basis points in the margin on mortgage loan sales, total loans sold increased by $81.1 million, or 20% from the prior quarter, resulting in a higher level of mortgage banking income, and the fair value of loans held for sale improved quarter-over-quarter as the loans available for sale at June 30, 2026 were up $15.9 million over March 31, 2026.

SBA loan income increased $465 thousand due to the increase in SBA loans sold. $11.9 million of loans were sold during the quarter-ended June 30, 2026 compared to $6.7 million for the quarter-ended March 31, 2026. However, the gross margin on SBA loan sales was 7.9% for the quarter-ended June 30, 2026 compared to 8.5% for the quarter-ended March 31, 2026.

Non-interest expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 $ Change % Change Salaries and employee benefits - 13,193 - 12,386 - 807 6.5 - Occupancy and equipment 1,172 1,183 (11 - (0.9 )% Professional fees 1,164 974 190 19.5 - Data processing and software 2,018 1,973 45 2.3 - Advertising and promotion 1,317 692 625 90.3 - Pennsylvania bank shares tax 246 258 (12 - (4.7 )% Other 3,117 2,692 425 15.8 - Total non-interest expense - 22,227 - 20,158 - 2,069 10.3 -

Salaries and benefits increased $807 thousand primarily due to the variable nature of the mortgage segment along with higher incentive compensation overall. Advertising and promotion costs increased $625 thousand, reflecting an increase in business development efforts and special events in the current quarter, which is generally seasonally higher. Other expense increased $425 thousand mainly due to an increase in OREO expenses and non-salary employee expenses in the current quarter. The increase in professional fees was due to expenses related to non-performing loans.

Balance Sheet - June 30, 2026 Compared to March 31, 2026

Total assets increased $16.6 million, or 0.6%, to $2.6 billion as of June 30, 2026 from $2.6 billion as of March 31, 2026.

Total portfolio loans decreased $3.2 million, or 0.1% quarter-over-quarter. While there was growth of $41.2 million in commercial mortgage loans, $1.2 million in commercial & industrial loans, and $3.0 million in home equity lines and loans during the second quarter, these increases were offset by a $27.9 million decrease in construction and land development loans, a $9.9 million decrease in SBA loans, and a $5.7 million decrease in lease financings. Commercial loan growth was impacted by $9.9 million in commercial loan payoffs during the quarter.

Total deposits increased $24.5 million, or 1.1% quarter-over-quarter, led by an increase of $21.6 million in interest-bearing deposits. Money market accounts and savings accounts increased a combined $19.5 million, non-interest bearing accounts increased $2.9 million or 1.2%, while interest bearing demand deposits decreased $5.9 million, and borrowings decreased $12.8 million, or 10.6% quarter-over-quarter.

Total stockholders' equity increased by $4.6 million from March 31, 2026, to $204.8 million as of June 30, 2026. Changes to equity for the quarter included net income of $5.8 million, and an increase of $146 thousand in other comprehensive income, partially offset by dividends paid of $1.7 million. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 9.72% at June 30, 2026.

Asset Quality Summary

Non-performing loans increased $23.4 million, to $82.1 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $58.7 million at March 31, 2026, with the largest increases coming from land development loans ($20.0 million) and commercial mortgage loans ($5.5 million) that were downgraded during the current quarter partially offset by payoffs of $3.3 million of several CRE, construction and consumer loans combined. The downgraded land development and commercial mortgage loan relationships were well collateralized and therefore did not require any specific reserve as of June 30, 2026. SBA loans make up $24.6 million of total non-performing loans, with $11.9 million, or 48.4%, guaranteed by the SBA. The SBA portfolio was subject to the Fed's rapid rate increase with 49.7%, of total non-performing SBA loans having been originated in 2020-2021 when rates were lower by over 500 basis points.

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans as of June 30, 2026 was 3.68%. Due to the increase in non-performing loans, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans, excluding the guaranteed portion of the SBA portfolio was 3.14%. As of June 30, 2026 there were specific reserves of $3.3 million against individually evaluated loans, an increase of $428 thousand from the level of specific reserves as of March 31, 2026.

Net charge-offs decreased to $2.6 million, or 0.12% of total average loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to net charge-offs of $7.8 million, or 0.35%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Second quarter charge-offs consisted of $414 thousand in SBA loans, $1.0 million in commercial loans, $1.2 million in finance receivables, and $455 thousand of small ticket equipment leases. Partially offsetting second quarter charge-offs were recoveries of $467 thousand between commercial loans, finance receivables, home equity loans, and leases.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was 0.99% as of June 30, 2026, compared to 0.98% reported as of March 31, 2026.

Subsequent to June 30, 2026, a property in OREO valued at $719 thousand sold for a recorded gain of $218 thousand.

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Florida. Through its 17 offices, including banking branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com. Member FDIC.

"Safe Harbor" Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Meridian Corporation's strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "should," "pro forma," "looking forward," "would," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Meridian Corporation's control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL, including the timing of third-party appraisals and loan valuations from lead financial institutions in which we are a loan participant; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes, including the development and use of artificial intelligence in business processes, services, and products; increased competitive pressures; changes in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; escalating tariff and other trade policies and the resulting impacts on market volatility and global trade; the impact of uncertain or changing political conditions or any current or future federal government shutdown and uncertainty regarding the federal government's debt limit; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and military conflicts, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which could impact economic conditions in the United States; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Meridian Corporation, in particular; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; among others, could cause Meridian Corporation's financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Meridian Corporation cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Meridian Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Meridian Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Meridian Corporation or by or on behalf of Meridian Bank.

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Earnings and Per Share Data: Net income - 5,807 - 2,006 - 7,186 - 6,659 - 5,592 Basic earnings per common share - 0.49 - 0.17 - 0.62 - 0.59 - 0.50 Diluted earnings per common share - 0.48 - 0.17 - 0.61 - 0.58 - 0.49 Common shares outstanding 11,895 11,879 11,826 11,517 11,297 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets(2) 0.90 - 0.32 - 1.10 - 1.04 - 0.90 - Return on average equity(2) 11.42 4.02 14.79 14.42 12.68 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2) 3.69 3.82 3.77 3.77 3.54 Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent)(2) 6.59 6.69 6.82 7.01 6.89 Cost of funds(2) 3.08 3.04 3.23 3.42 3.52 Efficiency ratio 68.03 - 66.66 - 63.25 - 65.15 - 65.82 - Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.12 - 0.35 - 0.16 - 0.09 - 0.17 - Non-performing loans to total loans 3.68 2.64 2.50 2.53 2.35 Non-performing assets to total assets 3.40 2.51 2.38 2.32 2.14 Allowance for credit losses to: Total loans and other finance receivables 0.99 0.97 0.99 1.01 0.99 Total loans and other finance receivables (excluding loans at fair value)(1) 0.99 0.98 1.00 1.01 1.00 Non-performing loans 26.15 - 36.23 - 39.18 - 39.37 - 41.26 - Capital Ratios: Book value per common share - 17.22 - 16.86 - 16.89 - 16.33 - 15.76 Tangible book value per common share - 16.94 - 16.57 - 16.59 - 16.02 - 15.44 Total equity/Total assets 7.90 - 7.77 - 7.80 - 7.40 - 7.09 - Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation(1) 7.78 7.65 7.67 7.27 6.96 Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank(1) 9.51 9.38 9.41 9.16 8.96 Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 9.72 9.58 9.50 9.41 9.32 Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 10.65 10.52 10.66 10.52 10.53 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 10.65 10.52 10.66 10.52 10.53 Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank 11.64 - 11.51 - 11.65 - 11.54 - 11.54 - (1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix (2) Annualized

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 Interest income: Loans and other finance receivables, including fees - 38,318 - 38,144 - 38,697 - 76,462 - 75,246 Securities - taxable 1,830 1,847 1,792 3,677 3,485 Securities - tax-exempt 321 323 295 644 608 Cash and cash equivalents 311 398 427 709 1,040 Total interest income 40,780 40,712 41,211 81,492 80,379 Interest expense: Deposits 15,749 15,223 17,301 30,972 34,169 Borrowings and subordinated debentures 2,240 2,287 2,751 4,527 5,275 Total interest expense 17,989 17,510 20,052 35,499 39,444 Net interest income 22,791 23,202 21,159 45,993 40,935 Provision for credit losses 2,968 7,493 3,803 10,461 9,015 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 19,823 15,709 17,356 35,532 31,920 Non-interest income: Mortgage banking income(1) 6,229 4,115 5,847 10,344 9,512 Wealth management income 1,706 1,729 1,492 3,435 3,027 SBA loan income 615 150 1,988 765 2,736 Earnings on investment in life insurance 245 272 240 517 462 Net gain (loss) on sale of MSRs - (159 - 467 (159 - 415 Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment 65 (39 - 190 26 360 Other 1,023 969 1,064 1,992 2,100 Total non-interest income 9,883 7,037 11,288 16,920 18,612 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 13,193 12,386 13,179 25,579 24,564 Occupancy and equipment 1,172 1,183 1,037 2,355 2,375 Professional fees 1,164 974 1,164 2,138 1,927 Data processing and software 2,018 1,973 1,706 3,991 3,185 Advertising and promotion 1,317 692 1,277 2,009 2,056 Pennsylvania bank shares tax 246 258 269 504 538 Other 3,117 2,692 2,725 5,809 5,455 Total non-interest expense 22,227 20,158 21,357 42,385 40,100 Income before income taxes 7,479 2,588 7,287 10,067 10,432 Income tax expense 1,672 582 1,695 2,254 2,441 Net income - 5,807 - 2,006 - 5,592 - 7,813 - 7,991 Basic earnings per common share - 0.49 - 0.17 - 0.50 - 0.66 - 0.71 Diluted earnings per common share - 0.48 - 0.17 - 0.49 - 0.64 - 0.70 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,859 11,811 11,228 11,835 11,215 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 12,174 12,153 11,392 12,163 11,415 (1) Includes FV change on mortgages HFS and related hedging derivatives

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Assets: Cash and due from banks - 11,209 - 12,458 - 10,358 - 12,605 - 20,604 Interest-bearing deposits at other banks 24,998 15,811 25,420 27,384 29,570 Cash and cash equivalents 36,207 28,269 35,778 39,989 50,174 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 200,552 196,012 193,457 194,268 187,902 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 32,445 32,494 32,544 32,593 32,642 Equity investments 2,146 2,137 2,166 2,150 2,130 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 54,898 38,960 33,762 28,016 44,078 Loans and other finance receivables, net of fees and costs 2,177,978 2,181,575 2,170,600 2,162,845 2,108,250 Allowance for credit losses (21,463 - (21,252 - (21,573 - (21,794 - (20,851 - Loans and other finance receivables, net of the allowance for credit losses 2,156,515 2,160,323 2,149,027 2,141,051 2,087,399 Restricted investment in bank stock 7,484 7,699 7,811 8,350 9,162 Bank premises and equipment, net 12,437 12,298 12,402 12,413 12,320 Bank owned life insurance 31,205 30,959 30,687 30,421 30,175 Accrued interest receivable 10,680 11,015 10,724 10,944 10,334 OREO and other repossessed assets 6,081 6,009 5,997 3,714 3,148 Deferred income taxes 4,535 4,548 4,215 4,989 5,314 Servicing assets 3,642 3,694 3,932 3,845 3,658 Goodwill 899 899 899 899 899 Intangible assets 2,461 2,512 2,563 2,614 2,665 Other assets 30,989 38,753 36,031 24,874 28,938 Total assets - 2,593,176 - 2,576,581 - 2,561,995 - 2,541,130 - 2,510,938 Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing - 246,357 - 243,458 - 245,377 - 239,614 - 237,042 Interest bearing: Interest checking 151,235 157,151 157,360 151,973 173,865 Money market and savings deposits 1,033,043 1,013,533 1,023,290 996,126 956,448 Time deposits 763,803 755,818 732,101 743,403 743,019 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,948,081 1,926,502 1,912,751 1,891,502 1,873,332 Total deposits 2,194,438 2,169,960 2,158,128 2,131,116 2,110,374 Borrowings 108,032 120,838 117,338 137,265 138,965 Subordinated debentures 49,705 49,675 49,853 49,822 49,792 Accrued interest payable 5,587 6,620 6,531 7,095 7,059 Other liabilities 30,604 29,263 30,429 27,803 26,728 Total liabilities 2,388,366 2,376,356 2,362,279 2,353,101 2,332,918 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 13,927 13,882 13,830 13,521 13,300 Surplus 91,137 90,885 90,352 85,122 82,184 Treasury stock (26,079 - (26,079 - (26,079 - (26,079 - (26,079 - Unearned common stock held by ESOP (1,232 - (1,232 - (1,232 - (1,006 - (1,006 - Retained earnings 132,614 128,472 128,124 122,376 117,132 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,557 - (5,703 - (5,279 - (5,905 - (7,511 - Total stockholders' equity 204,810 200,225 199,716 188,029 178,020 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 2,593,176 - 2,576,581 - 2,561,995 - 2,541,130 - 2,510,938

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Interest income - 40,780 - 40,712 - 42,826 - 43,109 - 41,211 Interest expense 17,989 17,510 19,199 19,993 20,052 Net interest income 22,791 23,202 23,627 23,116 21,159 Provision for credit losses 2,968 7,493 3,287 2,850 3,803 Non-interest income 9,883 7,037 10,615 9,953 11,288 Non-interest expense 22,227 20,158 21,658 21,546 21,357 Income before income tax expense 7,479 2,588 9,297 8,673 7,287 Income tax expense 1,672 582 2,111 2,014 1,695 Net Income - 5,807 - 2,006 - 7,186 - 6,659 - 5,592 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,859 11,811 11,543 11,325 11,228 Basic earnings per common share - 0.49 - 0.17 - 0.62 - 0.59 - 0.50 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 12,174 12,153 11,771 11,540 11,392 Diluted earnings per common share - 0.48 - 0.17 - 0.61 - 0.58 - 0.49

Segment Information Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands) Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Net interest income - 22,599 - 58 - 134 - 22,791 - 21,025 - 63 - 71 - 21,159 Provision for credit losses 2,968 - - 2,968 3,803 - - 3,803 Net interest income after provision 19,631 58 134 19,823 17,222 63 71 17,356 Non-interest income 1,844 1,706 6,333 9,883 3,029 1,492 6,767 11,288 Non-interest expense 15,056 1,190 5,981 22,227 15,049 951 5,357 21,357 Income before income taxes - 6,419 - 574 - 486 - 7,479 - 5,202 - 604 - 1,481 - 7,287 Efficiency ratio 62 - 67 - 92 - 68 - 63 - 61 - 78 - 66 - Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands) Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Net interest income - 45,670 - 118 - 205 - 45,993 - 40,730 - 73 - 132 - 40,935 Provision for credit losses 10,461 - - 10,461 9,015 - - 9,015 Net interest income after provision 35,209 118 205 35,532 31,715 73 132 31,920 Non-interest income 3,242 3,435 10,243 16,920 4,942 3,027 10,643 18,612 Non-interest expense 29,013 2,169 11,203 42,385 27,809 1,768 10,523 40,100 Income before income taxes - 9,438 - 1,384 - (755 - - 10,067 - 8,848 - 1,332 - 252 - 10,432 Efficiency ratio 59 - 61 - 107 - 67 - 61 - 57 - 98 - 67 -



MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. The non-GAAP disclosure have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 Income before income tax expense - 7,479 - 2,588 - 7,287 - 10,067 - 10,432 Provision for credit losses 2,968 7,493 3,803 10,461 9,015 Pre-provision net revenue - 10,447 - 10,081 - 11,090 - 20,528 - 19,447

Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 Bank - 9,387 - 10,513 - 9,005 - 19,899 - 17,863 Wealth 574 811 604 1,384 1,332 Mortgage 486 (1,243 - 1,481 (755 - 252 Pre-provision net revenue - 10,447 - 10,081 - 11,090 - 20,528 - 19,447

Allowance For Credit Losses (ACL) to Loans and Other Finance Receivables, Excluding Loans at Fair Value June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Allowance for credit losses (GAAP) - 21,463 - 21,252 - 21,573 - 21,794 - 20,851 Loans and other finance receivables (GAAP) 2,177,978 2,181,575 2,170,600 2,162,845 2,108,250 Less: Loans at fair value (13,619 - (14,090 - (14,396 - (14,454 - (14,541 - Loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP) - 2,164,359 - 2,167,485 - 2,156,204 - 2,148,391 - 2,093,709 ACL to loans and other finance receivables (GAAP) 0.99 - 0.97 - 0.99 - 1.01 - 0.99 - ACL to loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP) 0.99 - 0.98 - 1.00 - 1.01 - 1.00 -

Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) - 204,810 - 200,225 - 199,716 - 188,029 - 178,020 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,360 - (3,411 - (3,462 - (3,513 - (3,564 - Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 201,450 196,814 196,254 184,516 174,456 Total assets (GAAP) 2,593,176 2,576,581 2,561,995 2,541,130 2,510,938 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,360 - (3,411 - (3,462 - (3,513 - (3,564 - Tangible assets (non-GAAP) - 2,589,816 - 2,573,170 - 2,558,533 - 2,537,617 - 2,507,374 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Corporation (non-GAAP) 7.78 - 7.65 - 7.67 - 7.27 - 6.96 -

Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) - 249,468 - 244,621 - 244,064 - 236,038 - 228,127 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,360 - (3,411 - (3,462 - (3,513 - (3,564 - Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 246,108 241,210 240,602 232,525 224,563 Total assets (GAAP) 2,591,551 2,575,135 2,560,485 2,541,395 2,510,684 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,360 - (3,411 - (3,462 - (3,513 - (3,564 - Tangible assets (non-GAAP) - 2,588,191 - 2,571,724 - 2,557,023 - 2,537,882 - 2,507,120 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Bank (non-GAAP) 9.51 - 9.38 - 9.41 - 9.16 - 8.96 - Tangible Book Value Reconciliation June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Book value per common share - 17.22 - 16.86 - 16.89 - 16.33 - 15.76 Less: Impact of goodwill /intangible assets 0.28 0.29 0.30 0.31 0.32 Tangible book value per common share - 16.94 - 16.57 - 16.59 - 16.02 - 15.44

Contact:

Christopher J. Annas

484.568.5001

CAnnas@meridianbanker.com