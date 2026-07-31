

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RAIFY.PK, RAIFF.PK, RAW.DE, RBI.VI), an Austrian lender, on Friday posted a surge in net income for the first half of fiscal 2026.



For the six-month period to June 30, the bank reported a net profit of EUR 1.256 billion, higher than EUR 148 million in the same period last year. Last year's profit was negatively impacted by the de-recognition of expected proceeds from the enforcement of RBI's claims against the Austrian assets of Rasperia Trading Limited in the amount of EUR 1.269 million by AO Raiffeisenbank in Russia.



Operating result stood at EUR 2.362 billion as against EUR 2.555 billion a year ago. Operating income was EUR 4.514 billion, less than EUR 4.588 billion in the previous year.



Net interest income was EUR 2.967 billion, less than EUR 2.972 billion last year. This reflects the impact of interest rate reductions in Russia largely offset by increased business volume in other countries.



Net fee and commission income rose to EUR 1.422 billion from last year's EUR 1.353 billion. The core revenue moved up by EUR 63 million to EUR 4.389 billion from the prior year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, excluding Russia, Raiffeisen Bank expects net interest income of over EUR 4.4 billion, with net fee and commission income around EUR 2.2 billion. The lender projects general administrative expenses of around EUR 3.8 billion, resulting in a cost/income ratio of around 55%.



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