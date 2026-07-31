

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pearson (PSON.L, PSO) reported that its first-half profit declined to 149 million pounds from 166 million pounds year-over-year. Basic earnings per share declined to 24.0 pence from 24.8 pence in the prior-year. Adjusted operating profit grew 14% to 276 million pounds from the comparable half-year. Adjusted earnings per share increased 18% to 28.9 pence. Revenue increased 4% year-over-year to 1.779 billion pounds, compared with 1.722 billion pounds in the prior-year period.



Omar Abbosh, Pearson's Chief Executive, said: 'We have delivered a good first-half performance and executed well against our strategy. We are reiterating our full year guidance and remain confident in Pearson's long-term growth opportunities.'



Pearson shares are trading at 1,250.50 pence on LSE, down 3.25%.



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