

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries (MRO.L) reported that its first half profit before tax was 89 million pounds compared to 379 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 6.0 pence compared to 22.2 pence. Adjusted operating profit increased 16% to 347 million pounds, compared with 310 million pounds, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 17.7 pence compared to 15.1 pence.



Adjusted revenue was 1.87 billion pounds for the first half period, up 10% from 1.72 billion pounds, previous year.



The Group said, excluding the impact of Garden Grove, its guidance for the full year remains unchanged.



Melrose Industries shares are trading at 454.40 pence on LSE, down 4.38%.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News