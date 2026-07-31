

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hensoldt AG (HAG.DE, HAGHY, HNSDF), a German advanced sensor technology company, on Friday reported a narrower net loss for the first half of fiscal 2026, supported by increased revenue, driven by a positive performance of the company's core businesses.



For the six-month period to June 30, the company reported a net loss of EUR 11 million, or EUR 0.09 per share, compared with a net loss of EUR 42 million, or EUR 0.36 per share, in the same period last year.



Earnings before income taxes stood at EUR 2 million as against a loss of EUR 56 million a year ago. Earnings before financial results and income taxes surged to EUR 34 million from EUR 6 million in the previous year. Revenue was EUR 1.167 billion, up from EUR 944 million in the previous year.



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