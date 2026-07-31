

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (8316.T) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY501.372 billion, or JPY131.59 per share. This compares with JPY376.898 billion, or JPY97.44 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.6% to JPY2.850 trillion from JPY2.444 trillion last year.



Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY501.372 Bln. vs. JPY376.898 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY131.59 vs. JPY97.44 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.850 Tn vs. JPY2.444 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 223.58 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.700 T



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