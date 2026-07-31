

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $632.0 million, or $2.88 per share. This compares with $505.2 million, or $2.24 per share, last year.



Excluding items, T. Rowe Price Group reported adjusted earnings of $565.0 million or $2.57 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 36.3% to $1.097 billion from $1.723 billion last year.



T. Rowe Price Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $632.0 Mln. vs. $505.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.88 vs. $2.24 last year. -Revenue: $1.097 Bln vs. $1.723 Bln last year.



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