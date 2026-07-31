Aflac Incorporated: Summer Break 2026: A Thoughtful Traveler's Guide to Staying Safe, Packed and Ready for Adventure

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2026 / Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

Summer break brings a sense of optimism - warmer weather is here, and the promise of adventure is on the horizon. Whether you're headed to a far-off destination or a backyard barbecue, it's important to be prepared. This isn't about worry; it's about readiness. The kind that lets you follow the sunshine and stay open to detours - the good kind. Having the right tools on hand can transform the experience from "hope nothing goes wrong" into "I've got this no matter what."

Every journey has a rhythm, and summer break is extra busy

Summer travel often means more traffic, more crowds and the potential for accidental bumps, slips and mishaps. That's why experts consistently recommend a few simple rituals before heading out, like checking travel advisories and weather alerts near your destination, sharing itineraries with someone at home and becoming familiar with evacuation plans in case of fires or other emergencies.1 These aren't meant to curb spontaneity but to build confidence, the type that keeps travelers grounded even while chasing adventure.

What travelers pack when they're thinking ahead

Packing for a summer trip often means debating how many swimsuits is "reasonable," but seasoned travelers know that a few smart additions can prevent an inconvenient moment from becoming a vacation-altering incident.

For starters, consider a lightweight first-aid kit with basics like bandages, antiseptic wipes, pain relievers, motion-sickness tablets and prescription medications. These small tools can help travelers avoid unnecessary medical visits for minor issues during busy vacation months.2

Just as important is having a backup of documents and essential information. Digital copies of passports or IDs, an extra payment method and emergency contact info can save the day if wallets are lost during an excursion.

And of course, sun protection and hydration helpers are key for sunny destinations. Regardless of whether the sun is shining solo in a bright blue sky or it's hiding behind clouds, it's important to keep sunscreen, SPF lip balm, reusable water bottles and even basic bug repellent - these can help prevent the discomforts that time outdoors short or lead to unexpected medical costs down the line.3

Thinking outside the ... suitcase

Now that your bag is packed, what about your financial preparation? Many families quietly doublecheck their insurance coverage before leaving home, simply to understand how unexpected medical bills would work if someone is sick or injured. It's a subtle, practical step - one that doesn't overshadow the excitement of the trip.

"We want to make memories during our vacation time, not create debt," said Aflac Senior Vice President and chief customer officer, Keith Farley. "But with play often comes some bumps and bruises. Accident insurance is one way many families give themselves a bit of extra peace of mind, not just during summer break, but year-round."

Ready for the sunshine

In the end, summer break is about quality time and experiences with the people we care about. Travelers can't prepare for everything, but they can build a foundation that lets them stay present for the moments that matter. With a few thoughtful steps, a smartly packed bag and the kind of quiet planning that supports all the fun, summertime can unfold exactly the way travelers imagine it: bright, refreshing and wonderfully memorable.

1American Red Cross. (2025). How to stay safe on vacation. https://www.redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/news/2025/how-to-stay-safe-on-vacation.html

2 Johns Hopkins Medicine. (2024). Traveler's First-Aid Kit. https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/wellness-and-prevention/travelers-firstaid-kit

3Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (n.d.). Summer travel. https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/page/summer-travel-abroad

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/summer-break-2026-a-thoughtful-travelers-guide-to-staying-safe-packe-1199498