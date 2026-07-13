



TOKYO, July 13, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that it has developed an Online Medical Certificate Integration Service, which enables online completion of insurance claim procedures for life and medical insurance. This service has been adopted by Aflac Life Insurance Japan Ltd. (Aflac Life Insurance Japan) and The Cancer Institute Hospital of JFCR (Cancer Institute Hospital). The service will commence operations at the end of August 2026.Through this service, which connects patients, medical institutions, and insurance companies, Aflac Life Insurance Japan aims to improve the convenience of insurance claim procedures for policyholders and beneficiaries, while Cancer Institute Hospital seeks to reduce the workload on medical staff involved in creating medical certificates. This initiative is part of Fujitsu's efforts to expand its Personalized Experience offering, which integrates real and digital elements to provide optimal financial services to individuals under "Uvance for Finance".BackgroundInsurance claims for life and medical insurance often require the submission of medical certificates issued by healthcare institutions. The process of creating these certificates contributes to the workload of medical professionals. Furthermore, the exchange of medical certificates has traditionally relied on in-person interactions or postal mail, which can be burdensome for both healthcare institutions and policyholders/beneficiaries. There has been a demand for a simpler and more reliable procedure that ensures security.To address these challenges, Fujitsu developed and is now offering the Online Medical Certificate Integration Service, which allows insurance claim procedures to be completed entirely online. In developing this service, Fujitsu, Aflac Life Insurance Japan, and Cancer Institute Hospital conducted a proof-of-concept from June 30, 2025, to November 30, 2025, to verify the efficiency of the medical certificate creation process, from request to receipt. The experiment confirmed benefits such as a reduction in the time required from requesting to issuing medical certificates.Service overviewThis service enables the entire process, from requesting insurance benefits to receiving medical certificates, to be completed online. Leveraging Fujitsu's expertise in electronic medical record implementation and secure network environments, the service ensures safe and reliable procedures.With this service, when a policyholder applies for insurance benefits online after receiving treatment or hospitalization, the insurance company that accepted the application determines the necessity of a medical certificate based on the application and contract details, and then informs the policyholder/beneficiary. If a medical certificate is required, the policyholder/beneficiary can make a request for the creation of a medical certificate online, a process that previously required visiting the medical institution's reception desk.Healthcare institutions can create medical certificates using the service's medical certificate creation support tool. This tool converts inpatient and outpatient data held by the medical institution into a format aligned with the insurance company's specified medical certificate items. By integrating this data into the medical institution's existing medical certificate creation support system, the tool helps streamline data entry and reduce processing time. Once the medical institution uploads the completed medical certificate to the service, both the policyholder/beneficiary and the insurance company can access it online.Aflac Life Insurance Japan and Cancer Institute Hospital anticipate that this service will enhance convenience for policyholders and beneficiaries by eliminating the need for hospital visits and waiting times for insurance claim procedures. Additionally, it will improve the efficiency of medical certificate creation for healthcare institutions and reduce costs and effort associated with paper-based and postal processes.Future PlansFujitsu aims to introduce this service to approximately 20 life insurance companies and 400 medical institutions by fiscal year 2031. Through this initiative, Fujitsu, while leveraging the insights gained from practical operations, will promote the advancement of business processes related to medical certificate collaboration and, by building a reliable system, contribute to creating an environment where medical professionals can focus on their core duties and enhance convenience for patients and other users of medical institutions.Furthermore, Fujitsu will advance towards a society that supports people's lives by providing seamless financial experiences through "Uvance for Finance", which enhances financial operations with data and AI.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.