

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - The healthcare sector delivered another eventful week, marked by major regulatory approvals, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, restructuring initiatives and significant clinical trial updates.



Pfizer-BioNTech secured EU authorisation for its updated COVID-19 vaccine, while Cipla and Viatris notched FDA approvals, and companies including Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, GSK and Argenx made headlines with strategic moves and deals.



Positive and mixed clinical readouts spanned therapeutic areas including pulmonary arterial hypertension, Alzheimer's and Schizophrenia.



Read on to unpack the details.



Regulatory Approvals



Pfizer-BioNTech Secures EU Nod for XFG- Adapted COVID Shot



Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) secured European Commission approval for their updated COVID-19 vaccine targeting the XFG variant, covering all EU member states plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. The mRNA-based vaccine, cleared for use in individuals six months and older, was developed jointly, and manufacturing has already begun to ensure supply ahead of the respiratory season.



PFE closed Thursday's trading (July 30, 2026) at $24.91, down 0.95%



Sandoz Wins Brazil Approval for Semaglutide Therapy



Sandoz (SDZNY) announced that Brazil's health regulator ANVISA has granted marketing authorization for Owozy (semaglutide), developed by Adalvo and commercialized locally by Sandoz. The therapy, designed for type-2 diabetes, will be available in a pre-filled multi-dose disposable pen to simplify administration for patients and healthcare providers. Launch is expected in the second half of 2026, marking one of the first new semaglutide options approved in Brazil's USD 1.8 billion diabetes market.



SDZNY closed Thursday's trading at $83.91, up 2.09%



Viatris Gains FDA Approval for Gwyn Lo Contraceptive Patch



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) announced U.S. FDA approval of Gwyn Lo, a once-weekly combined hormonal contraceptive patch designed with a lower estrogen dose for women of childbearing potential with a BMI below 30 kg/m². The patch delivers norelgestromin and ethinyl estradiol through a discreet transdermal system, offering a reversible, non-invasive option for contraception. The approval was supported by a Phase 3 study, which demonstrated efficacy, safety, and strong patch adhesion performance.



VTRS closed Thursday's trading at $17.76, down 0.34%



AbbVie's Rinvoq Gains EC Approval in Non-Segmental Vitiligo



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) announced that the European Commission has approved Rinvoq (upadacitinib) for the treatment of non-segmental vitiligo in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older. The JAK inhibitor, already cleared in multiple autoimmune indications, demonstrated clinically meaningful repigmentation results in pivotal Phase 3 trials. This marks the first oral therapy approved in the EU for vitiligo.



ABBV closed Thursday's trading at $257.41, down 2.24%



Cipla Wins FDA Nod for Generic Advair Diskus



Cipla Limited (CIPLA) announced that the U.S. FDA has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for the generic version of Advair Diskus across all three strengths-100/50 mcg, 250/50 mcg, and 500/50 mcg. The inhalation powder, indicated for asthma and COPD, offers a lower-cost alternative in a U.S. market estimated at $908 million according to IQVIA. This marks Cipla's first dry powder inhaler approval from its U.S. manufacturing network, strengthening its respiratory portfolio.



CIPLA closed Friday's trading at INR 1,473, up 0.46%



FDA Approves First OTC Fixed-Dose Acetaminophen- Naproxen Combination



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) announced that the U.S. FDA has approved TYLENOL with Naproxen, the first over the counter fixed dose combination of acetaminophen and naproxen sodium. The dual-action formulation offers both fast-acting pain relief and long-lasting anti-inflammatory benefits, providing up to 12 hours of pain relief in a single dose. Backed by multiple clinical studies, the approval expands non-opioid pain management options and strengthens Kenvue's OTC portfolio.



KVUE closed Thursday's trading at $19.31, down 2.43%



Outlook Therapeutics Wins FDA Approval for LYTENAVA



Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) announced that the FDA has approved LYTENAVA (bevacizumab) for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). LYTENAVA is the first FDA approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab, offering a regulated alternative to off-label use. The approval follows multiple prior rejections and marks a pivotal milestone for the company, positioning LYTENAVA as a new treatment option supported by FDA-approved manufacturing and labelling standards.



OTLK closed Thursday's trading at $1.04, up 4%



Layoffs



Boston Scientific Launches $800M Restructuring Plan With Workforce Cuts



Boston Scientific (BSX) announced a global restructuring program aimed at streamlining operations and optimizing supply chains. The initiative, running through 2029, includes headcount reductions alongside functional and organizational changes. The company expects pre-tax charges of $700 million to $800 million, with termination benefits projected at $275 million to $300 million. Once complete, the plan is expected to deliver about $500 million in annual savings, part of which will be reinvested in growth priorities.



BSX closed Thursday's trading at $46.00, down 0.09%



GSK Launches $2.5Bln Cost-Saving Program



GSK plc (GSK) reported strong Q2 results and announced a three-year cost-cutting initiative targeting $2.5 billion in savings. The plan is designed to improve operating efficiency and free up resources for late-stage R&D, with more than 20 Phase 3 trial starts expected in 2026. The company emphasized that the program will support continued momentum while sustaining investment in its pipeline.



GSK closed Thursday's trading at $52.07, down 2.16%



Deals



J&J Strikes $3.51 Bln Deal With Sail To Develop In-Vivo CAR-T Therapies For Immune Diseases



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced a strategic collaboration with Sail Biomedicines to develop in-vivo CAR-T cell therapies for immune-mediated diseases, with an upfront payment of $785 million, including a $465 million equity investment in Sail. Subject to Johnson & Johnson's decision to exercise the option, Johnson & Johnson would make an additional payment of $2.58 billion.



The collaboration leverages Sail's AI-driven Endless RNA (eRNA) platform, targeted nanoparticle platform, and other leading product engines to advance its in-vivo CAR-T platform across additional therapeutic targets.



JNJ closed Thursday's trade at $255.82, down 3.66%.



GSK Strikes $110Mln AI Deal With Relation Therapeutics



GSK plc (GSK) announced a strategic collaboration with UK-based Relation Therapeutics to apply artificial intelligence in drug discovery and strengthen its early-stage pipeline in a partnership valued at up to $110 million. The deal will leverage GSK's expertise in drug development with Relation's proprietary AI platform designed to map disease biology and identify novel therapeutic targets.



Together they will focus on identifying new targets in fibrotic diseases and osteoarthritis, alongside immunology and inflammation as GSK prepares to launch more than 20 late-stage trials this year.



GSK closed Thursday's trade at $52.07, down 2.16%.



Processa Pharmaceuticals Acquires Vidya Therapeutics and Secures $200 Mln Private Placement to advance VT-7208



Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCSA) announced that it has acquired Vidya Therapeutics, Inc. (Vidya), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing VT-7208, a Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor therapy initially for food allergy, chronic spontaneous urticaria and relapsing multiple sclerosis.



In addition, it has simultaneously entered into an approximately $200 million private placement financing, and proceeds are to support advancement of VT-7208 through multiple clinical milestones ahead in the second half of 2027 and 2028.



PCSA closed Thursday's trade at $2.04, up 0.49%.



Johnson & Johnson Strikes $5.5 Bln Talc Settlement Deal, Subject To 95% Claimant Approval



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced that it has reached an agreement for a $5.5 billion commitment to settle the remaining 76,000 ovarian cancer claims to resolve the remaining talc litigation with the plaintiff firms leading the federal Multi-District Litigation (MDL) and related state court proceedings.



The resolution includes making the first payment of up to $3 billion in 2027, with the rest beginning in 2028 subject to agreement by lead plaintiff firms representing at least 95% of all the remaining lawsuits pending both in state and federal court.



JNJ closed Thursday's trade at $255.82, down 3.66%.



argenx to Scoop Up Forte Biosciences for $2.2 Bln



Forte Biosciences Inc. (FBRX) has agreed to be acquired by argenx (ARGX) for $77 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of approximately $2.2 billion. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.



Forte develops B102, an anti-CD122 monoclonal antibody therapeutic candidate with potential broad autoimmune and autoimmune-related indications.



FBRX closed Thursday's trade at $76.98, up 0.59%.



ARGX closed Thursday's trade at $872.58, down 1.13%



Clinical Trials - Breakthroughs & Setbacks



United Therapeutics' Ralinepag Meets Key Goals In Phase 3 ADVANCE OUTCOMES Study in PAH



United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) announced that the pivotal Phase 3 ADVANCE OUTCOMES study of Ralinepag, an investigational once-daily oral prostacyclin receptor agonist in pulmonary arterial hypertension, met key study goals, with results published in The Lancet.



According to the company, Ralinepag reduced the risk of a clinical worsening event by 55% compared with placebo, demonstrating durable efficacy in delaying disease progression, and key secondary endpoints included a 24.3% reduction in NT-proBNP levels and a 20.4-meter improvement in six-minute walk distance versus placebo. Ralinepag also increased the odds of clinical improvement by 47%.



UTHR closed Thursday's trade at $525.82, up 0.21%.



ProMIS Reports Positive Phase 1b Interim Data For PMN310 In Treating Alzheimer's



ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN) released positive six-month interim data from the Phase 1b PRECISE-AD trial for PMN310, a humanised IgG1 monoclonal antibody for treating mild cognitive impairment in patients with Alzheimer's disease.



The study enrolled 136 Alzheimer's patients and established a favourable safety profile for the drug across all genotypes, with no cases of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities-oedema (ARIA-E) along with positive target engagement



The company expects to report 12-month blinded topline data from the trial in the first quarter of 2027.



PMN closed Thursday's trade at $14.92, up 6.12%.



Neumora Reports Positive Toxicology Data For NMRA-215



Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NMRA), released positive pre-clinical toxicology data for NMRA-215, an NLRP3 inhibitor developed for treating obesity and cardiometabolic disease.



The 13-week repeat-dose toxicology study in 162 rats, following an earlier study in 142 rats, reported no in-life adverse findings. Neumora is expecting to submit an investigational new drug (IND) application to the FDA by the fourth quarter of 2026.



NMRA closed Thursday's trade at $1.65.



AstraZeneca's Sone-Ve Improves Survival In Gastric Cancer Trial;Ultomiris Shows Mixed Results in HSCT-TMA



AstraZeneca (AZN) and Keymed Biosciences (2162.HK), through their joint venture with Lepu Biopharma, announced positive data for Sonesitatug vedotin (Sone-Ve), a CLDN18.2-targeting antibody drug conjugate from a pivotal late-stage trial in CLDN18.2-positive patients who had received at least two prior lines of therapy.



Sone-Ve demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival for patients with advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancers



Meanwhile, later this week, AstraZeneca's (AZN) rare disease unit, Alexion, announced mixed results from its Phase 3 program evaluating Ultomiris (ravulizumab) in patients with thrombotic microangiopathy after haematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT-TMA), a rare and life-threatening complication.



In the Phase 3 program, Ultomiris did not achieve statistical significance for its primary endpoint of event-free survival at 26 weeks compared to placebo, though a trend toward benefit was observed. Meanwhile, in the pediatric study, it demonstrated clinically meaningful overall survival, with 87.2% of children alive at 26 weeks and 73.4% at 52 weeks.



AZN closed Thursday's trade at $172.34, down 1.13%.



MapLight Reports Mixed Results in Phase 2 ZEPHYR Trial Of ML-007C-MA in Schizophrenia



MapLight Therapeutics (MPLT)'s investigational drug ML-007C-MA showed mixed results in the Phase 2 ZEPHYR trial in Schizophrenia.



According to the company, the 210/3 mg twice-daily regimen produced statistically significant improvement in Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total scores versus placebo at week 5. Also, at the 210/3 mg BID dose, treatment-emergent adverse events were reported in 74.7% of participants compared with 48.1% receiving placebo, with most events mild in severity.



Meanwhile, the 330/6 mg once-daily dose demonstrated numerical improvement over placebo but did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint. The company plans to engage with the FDA at an End-of-Phase 2 Meeting to discuss the path forward for ML-007C-MA in schizophrenia.



MPLT closed Thursday's trade at $14.03, down 6.59%.



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