Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Holding(s) in Company 31-Jul-2026 / 17:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Jefferies Financial Group Inc City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 28-Jul-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 29-Jul-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 1.231000 4.520000 5.751000 9962253 crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BY7QYJ50 2132381 1.231000 Sub Total 8.A 2132381 1.231000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting instrument date conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted rights Stock Loan/Repo Right Open 1118455 0.646000 of Recall Sub Total 8.B1 1118455 0.646000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swap 15/11/2027 Cash 2378 0.001000 Swap 02/09/2027 Cash 2738 0.002000 Swap 22/10/2026 Cash 288496 0.167000 Swap 23/12/2026 Cash 913721 0.527000 Swap 07/08/2026 Cash 1000000 0.577000 Swap 18/08/2026 Cash 1697032 0.980000 Swap 23/12/2026 Cash 2807052 1.620000 Sub Total 8.B2 6711417 3.874000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Jefferies Jefferies Financial International 1.231000 4.520000 5.751000% Group Inc. Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

29-Jul-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BY7QYJ50

Issuer Name

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Jefferies Financial Group Inc

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

29-Jul-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

30-Jul-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 0.950000 5.479000 6.429000 11138507 crossed or reached Position of previous 1.231000 4.520000 5.751000 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BY7QYJ50 1646492 0.950000 Sub Total 8.A 1646492 0.950000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting instrument date conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted rights Stock Loan/Repo Right Open 2780598 1.605000 of Recall Sub Total 8.B1 2780598 1.605000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swap 15/11/2027 Cash 2378 0.001000 Swap 02/09/2027 Cash 2738 0.002000 Swap 22/10/2026 Cash 288496 0.167000 Swap 23/12/2026 Cash 913721 0.527000 Swap 07/08/2026 Cash 1000000 0.577000 Swap 18/08/2026 Cash 1697032 0.980000 Swap 23/12/2026 Cash 2807052 1.620000 Sub Total 8.B2 6711417 3.874000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Jefferies Jefferies Financial International 0.950000 5.480000 6.430000% Group Inc. Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

30-Jul-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: HOL TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 438223 EQS News ID: 2375484 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2026 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)